 TWS to sing opening theme for Japanese animated TV show with Ayumu Imazu
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

TWS to sing opening theme for Japanese animated TV show with Ayumu Imazu

Published: 17 May. 2025, 13:48
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
TWS will sing the opening theme for a Japanese animated TV show in collaboration with singer Ayumu Imazu, the boy band's agency Pledis Entertainment said Saturday. 
 
The opening theme song for the upcoming animation "April Showers Bring May Flowers" is titled "Bloom (feat Ayumu Imazu)," and is a pop score featuring R&B feels, according to the boy band's agency. 
 
The upcoming show, based on the manga series of the same name, is set to premiere in July in Japan.  
 
"We did a dance challenge with Ayumu Imazu and we are glad to work with him for a song," the boy band said in a press release. "I hope many listen to the song and like it." 
 
TWS will make its Japanese debut on July 2 with its single "Nice to see you again" and hold its first Japanese tour, "2025 TWS Tour '24/7:With:Us' in Japan" in the same month. 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags TWS Japan animation OP

More in K-pop

NewJeans, Katseye named on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list in 2025

TWS to sing opening theme for Japanese animated TV show with Ayumu Imazu

Kiss of Life pulls out of KCON LA 2025 following controversy

BTS pop-up set for Mexico City from June 12 to Aug. 10

Virtual boy band Plave to open first Asia tour with KSPO Dome show

Related Stories

Boy band TWS to launch 1st local tour, make Japan debut in July

Boy band TWS to release third EP 'Try With Us' in April

TWS reflects on a year of success and growth as it celebrates first anniversary

Rookie boy band TWS set to release first single 'Last Bell'

'No Japan' is no more as Koreans ditch the boycott for personal preferences
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)