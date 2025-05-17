Virtual boy band Plave to open first Asia tour with KSPO Dome show

BTS pop-up set for Mexico City from June 12 to Aug. 10

Kiss of Life pulls out of KCON LA 2025 following controversy

TWS to sing opening theme for Japanese animated TV show with Ayumu Imazu

NewJeans, Katseye named on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list in 2025

Related Stories

Boy band TWS to launch 1st local tour, make Japan debut in July

Boy band TWS to release third EP 'Try With Us' in April

TWS reflects on a year of success and growth as it celebrates first anniversary

Rookie boy band TWS set to release first single 'Last Bell'

'No Japan' is no more as Koreans ditch the boycott for personal preferences