TWS to sing opening theme for Japanese animated TV show with Ayumu Imazu
Published: 17 May. 2025, 13:48
- CHO YONG-JUN
TWS will sing the opening theme for a Japanese animated TV show in collaboration with singer Ayumu Imazu, the boy band's agency Pledis Entertainment said Saturday.
The opening theme song for the upcoming animation "April Showers Bring May Flowers" is titled "Bloom (feat Ayumu Imazu)," and is a pop score featuring R&B feels, according to the boy band's agency.
The upcoming show, based on the manga series of the same name, is set to premiere in July in Japan.
"We did a dance challenge with Ayumu Imazu and we are glad to work with him for a song," the boy band said in a press release. "I hope many listen to the song and like it."
TWS will make its Japanese debut on July 2 with its single "Nice to see you again" and hold its first Japanese tour, "2025 TWS Tour '24/7:With:Us' in Japan" in the same month.
