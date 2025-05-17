DAPA signs defense cooperation deal with Canadian security think tank

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Korea's state arms procurement agency, said Saturday it has signed an agreement on strengthening defense and arms industry cooperation with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI).Under the agreement, the two sides plan to expand cooperation and exchange as well as seek joint policy research to explore ways to deal with security issues, such as North Korea's nuclear threats, diversification of supply chains and advanced technology, DAPA said.A signing ceremony took place during DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun's two-day visit to Canada earlier this week.Established in 2001, CGAI is a Canadian think thank that specializes in defense and security affairs and provides consultation to the Canadian government on policy decision-making.As part of his visit, Seok held meetings with senior defense and industry ministry officials, such as Siobahn Harty, assistant deputy minister of defence and marine procurement, and Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy.Seok was accompanied by officials from major South Korean shipbuilders Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai, which are cooperating to bid for Canada's next-generation submarine project.During the talks, Seok briefed Canadian officials on South Korea's homegrown submarine project and shipbuilding capacity as well other weapons systems, such as the K9 self-propelled howitzer and T-50 training aircraft, DAPA said.Yonhap