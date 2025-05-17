Korea wants to make a trade deal, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Korea wants to make a trade deal with the United States, as Seoul is striving to secure exemptions from his administration's "reciprocal" and sectoral tariffs.Trump made the remarks in a Fox News interview released Friday, saying that he will not conclude deals with "everybody," as a large number of America's trading partners seek to strike deals to avoid or minimize the impact of new U.S. levies."I am in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us ... South Korea wants to make a deal with us," he said."I am not going to make deals with everybody. I am just going to set the limit. I'll make some deals, but ... because I can't ... you can't meet with that many people," he added.Trump claimed that 150 countries want to make deals with the U.S.Seoul and Washington have been conducting bilateral consultations with a focus on four major categories: tariff and non-tariff measures, economic security, investment cooperation and currency policy.Seoul has been seeking to reach a "July package" deal with the Trump administration before July 8, when Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends.Reciprocal tariffs, including 25 duties on Korea, went into effect on April 9, but Trump placed the pause on the tariffs to allow for negotiations.Yonhap