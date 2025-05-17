Trump pick for East Asia policy favors “commercial diplomacy”

U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for the top diplomat for East Asia policy has highlighted his desire to pursue "commercial diplomacy" with countries in the Indo-Pacific if confirmed, as Trump seeks to reduce America's trade deficit, attract foreign investments and boost domestic manufacturing.During a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, Michael DeSombre, the nominee for assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific, laid out three key priorities for U.S. Indo-Pacific policy, including cooperation with allies and partners to enhance deterrence."First, to promote U.S. strength and security by working closely with our allies, partners and friends in the Indo-Pacific to enhance deterrence and counter malign activities by our adversaries. Second, to promote U.S. prosperity through robust commercial diplomacy and reciprocal trade relations with all countries in the Indo-Pacific," he said of the priorities."And third, make the United States safer by eliminating the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into our country from Asia and ensure that all countries accept back their citizens that are illegally in our country," he added.Aside from promoting U.S. diplomatic and security interests, the nominee made clear his commitment to expanding "commercial opportunities" in diplomacy with countries in the region."If confirmed, I will ensure that all of the embassies in EAP have strong commercial diplomacy teams which we will support from here in Washington," he said.EAP is short for East Asia and Pacific.South Korea has been paying attention to his nomination for the assistant secretary post, which deals with a broad range of regional issues, including security challenges from North Korea.DeSombre is a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, a New York-based law firm, where he leads affairs related to mergers and acquisitions in Asia. He joined the firm in 2021 after serving as the ambassador to Thailand from 2020-2021.He has a bachelor's degree in quantitative economics and a master's degree in East Asian studies from Stanford University. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School.Yonhap