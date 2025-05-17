U.S. lawmaker introduces bill to establish dialogue with Korea, Japan

A U.S. lawmaker has introduced a bill to establish an inter-parliamentary trilateral dialogue among Korea, the United States and Japan as part of efforts to deepen cooperation in tackling shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific.On Thursday, Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) introduced the "U.S.-Japan-ROK Trilateral Cooperation Act" aimed at creating permanent channels of communication and coordination among the three countries' legislative bodies. ROK is short for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea."As we face growing threats in the Indo-Pacific, now is the time to invest in our closest alliances rooted in democratic values," Bera was quoted as saying in a press release."Routine inter-parliamentary dialogue will help ensure the United States, Japan and South Korea continue to meet shared challenges together — promoting a free, open, inclusive and healthy Indo-Pacific region that safeguards our mutual security and prosperity for decades to come," he added.Other lawmakers joining Bera in the legislation effort include Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Mike Kelly (R-PA). Bera, Connolly, Wilson and Kelly serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Korea Caucus, while Castro and Smith are co-chairs of the Congressional Japan Caucus.Connolly pointed out that trilateral cooperation between the U.S. and its two Asian allies is "paramount" to countering China's "malign influence."Bera's office said that the bill builds on the momentum for cooperation from the Camp David summit, the trilateral summit that took place at the presidential retreat in Maryland in August 2023.The summit produced a series of landmark agreements, including the three countries' "Commitment to Consult" each other in the event of a shared threat.Yonhap