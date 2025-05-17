Ex-President Yoon leaves PPP, lends support to Kim Moon-soo
Published: 17 May. 2025, 09:39 Updated: 17 May. 2025, 10:41
- CHO YONG-JUN
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave the People Power Party on Saturday and lend his support to candidate Kim Moon-soo.
"I am leaving the People Power Party today," Yoon said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning, thanking the party members for following him since he led the party.
"I'm leaving the party, but I will fight, without a rank, to protect the freedom and sovereignty of the country," Yoon said.
"I wish for the party's eternal growth and their victory in the presidential election.
“Korea is facing a desperately dangerous situation of choosing a crossroad between maintaining its system of liberal democracy or crumbling apart,” Yoon claimed.
“This is why I’m rooting for the victory as much as candidate Kim Moon-soo is rooting for himself, as the fate of Korea relies on the upcoming presidential election.”
Yoon, thanking the people who have supported him during and after his impeachment process, asked to support PPP candidate Kim.
The former president did not apologize for the martial law he authorized or the chaos he created.
“I will always be with you,” he said.
