Fire breaks out in tire factory in Gwangju
Published: 17 May. 2025, 10:44
- CHO YONG-JUN
A fire broke out at a Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju on Saturday morning.
A fire was reported at the Kumho Tire Factory in Gwangsan District at 7:11 a.m., with firefighters currently in the process of trying to extinguish the blaze.
A worker who was stranded in the factory was rescued, according to Yonhap.
The fire is known to have started in the rubber storage area within the tire factory.
