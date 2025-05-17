 Fire breaks out in tire factory in Gwangju
Published: 17 May. 2025, 10:44
Fire broke out at a Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju on May 17. [YONHAP]

A fire broke out at a Kumho Tire factory in Gwangju on Saturday morning.
 
A fire was reported at the Kumho Tire Factory in Gwangsan District at 7:11 a.m., with firefighters currently in the process of trying to extinguish the blaze.
 
A worker who was stranded in the factory was rescued, according to Yonhap.
 
The fire is known to have started in the rubber storage area within the tire factory. 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
