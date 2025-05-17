Kumho Tire suspends production after factory fire in Gwangju

「 Fire authorities said it may take several days to completely extinguish the fire, noting that about 20 tons of raw rubber were stored at the factory, hampering firefighting efforts. 」

Kumho Tire, Korea's second-largest tire maker, suspended production at its factory in the southwestern city of Gwangju following a fire that broke out on Saturday.The fire began at the company's plant in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers (167 miles) south of Seoul, at around 7:11 a.m., causing some 400 workers on duty to evacuate."All production will be suspended until the situation is controlled," a company official told Yonhap.Both the company and fire authorities have confirmed that a male employee in his 20s has suffered injuries. The employee was transferred to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.The fire is suspected to have started from equipment used for heating raw rubber.Some 167 personnel and 65 pieces of fire-extinguishing equipment have been mobilized to extinguish the fire.Yonhap