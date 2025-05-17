More in Social Affairs

Would-be blackmailers of Tottenham's Son Heung-min appear in court

Blaze at Kumho Tire's Gwangju plant will take three days to extinguish, firefighters say

Kumho Tire suspends production after factory fire in Gwangju

Fire breaks out in tire factory in Gwangju

Korea to pay up to $215,000 for cases of brain damage, death during child birth