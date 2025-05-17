Would-be blackmailers of Tottenham's Son Heung-min appear in court
Published: 17 May. 2025, 17:08 Updated: 17 May. 2025, 18:08
Two suspects accused of attempting to extort money from Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min appeared in court on Friday for a detention warrant hearing.
Seoul Central District Court presided over a pretrial detention hearing on Friday for a woman surnamed Yang, in her 20s, facing blackmail charges, and a man surnamed Yong, in his 40s, accused of attempted blackmail.
Yang, who arrived at the courthouse at 1:44 p.m. wearing a tracksuit and with her hands bound, did not respond to reporters’ questions about whether she admitted to the charges or still claimed to be pregnant with Son’s child.
Yong, dressed in a black tracksuit and wearing a cap pulled low over his face, also remained silent when asked by reporters why he allegedly demanded an additional 70 million won ($51,500) and whether the two had conspired in the blackmail attempt.
Yang, identified as Son’s former girlfriend, is accused of threatening to reveal her alleged pregnancy by sending Son an ultrasound image in June last year, and extorting more than 300 million won ($221,000) from him. The timing of the alleged pregnancy, as claimed by Yang, reportedly differs from Son’s account.
Yong is accused of approaching Son’s side in March this year and attempting to secure an additional 70 million won, but ultimately failed. He is believed to have learned of the blackmail only after beginning a relationship with Yang.
Seoul Gangnam Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from Son’s agency on May 7. On Wednesday, officers arrested the two suspects, searched their residences, and seized mobile phone records and other evidence.
Police applied for pretrial detention warrants for both suspects on Thursday, and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office formally requested the warrants the following day.
A decision on whether the suspects will be formally detained is expected as early as late Friday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
