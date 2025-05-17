Saturday's fortune: Hearts reconnect while tempers flicker
Published: 17 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Bad | 🧭 North
🔹 Blood is thicker than water — family comes first.
🔹 Your partner may matter more than anyone else.
🔹 People live by affection and connection.
🔹 Give and receive love freely today.
🔹 Relationships may shift — let them flow.
🔹 Enjoy a date or time with a close friend.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Everything and everyone has their rightful place.
🔹 Small efforts lead to big results.
🔹 A large family brings joy and strength.
🔹 Good events are better shared.
🔹 You may be invited to a celebration.
🔹 More is truly merrier today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Laughter may fill your space.
🔹 A cheerful heart brings blessings.
🔹 Tackle home tasks together as a family.
🔹 Hosting or attending a gathering is likely.
🔹 A trip or outing with family feels rewarding.
🔹 Today, all eyes may be on you.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A piece of good news may arrive.
🔹 Blood ties may warm your heart.
🔹 Enjoyable spending on happy moments.
🔹 You may be tired but emotionally fulfilled.
🔹 A fun meeting or reunion may take place.
🔹 Plans may unfold smoothly today.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 No parent wins against their child’s will.
🔹 Too many opinions may cause confusion.
🔹 Let go of rigid thinking.
🔹 Open up first to invite others in.
🔹 Resist comparing yourself to others.
🔹 Express your uniqueness — not trends.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Grandchildren are your joy and future.
🔹 Invest in those with potential.
🔹 Help others when you can — it matters.
🔹 Be early to avoid running late.
🔹 Budget carefully — spending may increase.
🔹 Wear white for harmony and luck.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Speak less, but give generously.
🔹 Offer advice or assistance to others.
🔹 Take the lead on household tasks.
🔹 Share a meal and meaningful conversation.
🔹 Attend a movie or cultural event.
🔹 Gather information while you're out.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 East
🔹 Seeing frustrates you, not seeing makes you curious.
🔹 Sometimes ignorance is a blessing.
🔹 Don’t confuse discipline with nagging.
🔹 Avoid the “only I can do this” mindset.
🔹 Enjoy solitude and time alone.
🔹 Beware of entering the wrong relationship.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Aging is not decay — it’s refinement.
🔹 Laughter may fill your home.
🔹 Achieve your goal and feel the payoff.
🔹 A celebration or delightful meeting may occur.
🔹 Escape routine with a refreshing trip.
🔹 Let your talents and skills shine.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Today feels meaningful and full of flavor.
🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile investment.
🔹 A scent of joy may linger around you.
🔹 Today is always the best day to live.
🔹 Savor small but certain joys.
🔹 Lady Luck may walk beside you.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 East
🔹 Even children may not reflect your heart.
🔹 Parenting is no easy task.
🔹 Plans may require adjustments.
🔹 Being a good child takes more than love.
🔹 Differences in opinion may arise.
🔹 Stay steady — don’t let emotions control you.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 See less, say less — guard your peace.
🔹 Avoid injury — be mindful of your body.
🔹 Seaweed, kelp, and fish support your health.
🔹 Spending may exceed expectations.
🔹 The afternoon looks brighter than morning.
🔹 Wear metal or jewelry for balance and strength.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
