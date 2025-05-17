Dodgers' Kim, Giants' Lee post multihit games; Pirates' Bae back down to Triple-A

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Kim Hye-seong now has three consecutive multihit games under his belt, while Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants also enjoyed a two-hit game in his team's victory.Batting ninth, Kim went 2-for-3 against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, raising his batting average from .429 to .452.By hitting singles in his first two at-bats Friday, Kim extended his on-base streak to nine consecutive plate appearances — tied for the longest run by a Dodgers rookie with Corey Seager in September 2015.Kim singled in the bottom third off starter Jack Kochanowicz and hit an infield hit in the bottom fifth.Kim's on-base streak ended in the eighth inning when he grounded out to first against reliever Ryan Zeferjahn. The Dodgers dropped the game 6-2.At Oracle Park in San Francisco, Lee batted 2-for-5 in a 9-1 victory by the Giants over the Athletics, and extended his hitting streak to five games.Lee got his first hit by leading off the bottom of the fifth with a single off starter JP Sears. Then in the sixth, Lee hit a double against reliever Matt Krook for his second multihit effort of this week.Lee is now batting .289 with a team-leading 12 doubles.Also in Major League Baseball on Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates optioned Korean outfielder Bae Ji-hwan to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Nick Solak, who was brought up from the minors.Bae played two games at the onset of the season in late March before being sent to Triple-A on April 3. He was recalled on May 9 but batted 1-for-7 with two steals in five games.Yonhap