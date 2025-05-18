SKT convenes 'Customer Trust Committee' to restore confidence
Published: 18 May. 2025, 18:50
SK Telecom (SKT) is taking steps to restore consumer confidence in the wake of a massive USIM card data hacking incident. The company announced on Sunday that it has launched an external advisory group and will roll out in-person support services for affected customers in remote areas.
SKT convened the inaugural meeting of a five-member “Customer Trust Committee,” made up of independent experts, the company announced Sunday. The panel will advise the company for the next two years, reviewing and validating the telco's efforts to rebuild trust.
SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang first mentioned plans to create such a body during a parliamentary hearing on May 8.
The committee is chaired by Ahn Wan-ki, a former president of the Korea Productivity Center and current professor at Korea Polytechnic University. Other members include Shin Jong-won, former chair of the Korea Consumer Dispute Resolution Commission; Son Jung-hye, an attorney at Hyemyung Law Firm; Kim Nan-do, professor of Consumer Science at Seoul National University; and Kim Chai-youn, professor of Psychology at Korea University.
“The committee will meet biweekly, with additional sessions scheduled as needed,” the company said.
The panel is also expected to weigh in on the issue of contract termination penalties. While the exact role on that matter is not yet defined, SKT’s Customer Value Innovation head Hong Seung-tae said the committee would reflect the customer’s perspective.
In a separate move, SKT formed an internal task force on May 12 called the “Customer Value Innovation TF.” The team will work on data protection and long-term strategies to improve customer experience. The committee will review and offer recommendations on the task force’s proposals.
Beginning Monday, SKT will also launch a “visiting service” aimed at rural and remote communities. Employees will visit around 300 locations across 100 regions, including local senior centers, community centers and agricultural cooperatives, to offer on-site USIM replacement and security consultations — especially for elderly residents.
From the end of June through the year’s end, the company plans to expand the program to serve people with limited mobility, including seniors and persons with disabilities. SKT said it will work with local governments to publicize service dates and locations through websites, banners and community broadcasts.
SKT reported that 2.1 million customers had replaced their USIM cards as of Sunday, with 6.69 million others still waiting. The company expects to reach all remaining customers by next week.
Public concern grew after reports surfaced that malicious code had been discovered on SKT servers. The company said the government will soon issue a formal statement on the matter. For now, the company maintains that it has found no evidence of damage to customers from illegal USIM duplication.
