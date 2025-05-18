 SKT convenes 'Customer Trust Committee' to restore confidence
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SKT convenes 'Customer Trust Committee' to restore confidence

Published: 18 May. 2025, 18:50
Announcement are posted at an SK Telecom store in Seoul on May 18, notifying customers that the company will launch a “visiting service” aimed at rural and remote communities starting from May 19. [NEWS1]

Announcement are posted at an SK Telecom store in Seoul on May 18, notifying customers that the company will launch a “visiting service” aimed at rural and remote communities starting from May 19. [NEWS1]

 
SK Telecom (SKT) is taking steps to restore consumer confidence in the wake of a massive USIM card data hacking incident. The company announced on Sunday that it has launched an external advisory group and will roll out in-person support services for affected customers in remote areas.
 
SKT convened the inaugural meeting of a five-member “Customer Trust Committee,” made up of independent experts, the company announced Sunday. The panel will advise the company for the next two years, reviewing and validating the telco's efforts to rebuild trust.
 

Related Article

 
SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang first mentioned plans to create such a body during a parliamentary hearing on May 8.
 
The committee is chaired by Ahn Wan-ki, a former president of the Korea Productivity Center and current professor at Korea Polytechnic University. Other members include Shin Jong-won, former chair of the Korea Consumer Dispute Resolution Commission; Son Jung-hye, an attorney at Hyemyung Law Firm; Kim Nan-do, professor of Consumer Science at Seoul National University; and Kim Chai-youn, professor of Psychology at Korea University.
 
“The committee will meet biweekly, with additional sessions scheduled as needed,” the company said.  
 
The panel is also expected to weigh in on the issue of contract termination penalties. While the exact role on that matter is not yet defined, SKT’s Customer Value Innovation head Hong Seung-tae said the committee would reflect the customer’s perspective.
 
In a separate move, SKT formed an internal task force on May 12 called the “Customer Value Innovation TF.” The team will work on data protection and long-term strategies to improve customer experience. The committee will review and offer recommendations on the task force’s proposals.
 
Beginning Monday, SKT will also launch a “visiting service” aimed at rural and remote communities. Employees will visit around 300 locations across 100 regions, including local senior centers, community centers and agricultural cooperatives, to offer on-site USIM replacement and security consultations — especially for elderly residents.
 
From the end of June through the year’s end, the company plans to expand the program to serve people with limited mobility, including seniors and persons with disabilities. SKT said it will work with local governments to publicize service dates and locations through websites, banners and community broadcasts.
 
SKT reported that 2.1 million customers had replaced their USIM cards as of Sunday, with 6.69 million others still waiting. The company expects to reach all remaining customers by next week.
 
Public concern grew after reports surfaced that malicious code had been discovered on SKT servers. The company said the government will soon issue a formal statement on the matter. For now, the company maintains that it has found no evidence of damage to customers from illegal USIM duplication.

BY KIM NAM-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags sk telecom hacking

More in Industry

SKT convenes 'Customer Trust Committee' to restore confidence

Convenience stores launch smaller-sized products for price-conscious consumers

Kumho Tire fire under control: Company to lose 825 million won daily if Gwangju plant stays closed

Korean gov't increases support for export companies ahead of U.S. tariff deadline

Can a YouTube sound bring your ex back? Koreans are giving it a try.

Related Stories

SKT pledges to take responsibility for travelers unable to switch SIMs

SKT hit with class-action seeking 4.6 billion won over SIM hack

Big breaches and small fines continue to expose Korean consumers

'Deep remorse': SK Group's Chey Tae-won apologizes for SK Telecom hacking incident

SK Telecom wraps trial of autonomous AI delivery robots
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)