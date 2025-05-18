 KAIST team develops AI communication app for minimally verbal autistic children and their parents
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

KAIST team develops AI communication app for minimally verbal autistic children and their parents

Published: 18 May. 2025, 12:05
A diagram on how the AACessTalk tool works [KAIST]

A diagram on how the AACessTalk tool works [KAIST]

 
A Korean research team has developed an AI communication tool app that facilitates meaningful conversations between minimally verbal autistic children and their parents.
 
Professor Hong Hwa-jung’s team from the Department of Industrial Design at KAIST created “AACessTalk,” according to a press release on Sunday. The tool was made in collaboration with Naver AI Lab and the Dodakim Child Development Center.
 

Related Article

AACessTalk is a tablet-based AI communication system designed to foster meaningful dialogue that overcomes the limitations of conventional augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) tools, which have been limited to simple card-based communication that fails to fully reflect children's interests or subtle emotions.
 
To address this, the team developed a system that uses AI to recommend personalized word cards in real time based on the child’s interests and situational context, while offering parents specific conversation guides tailored to each situation.
 
The system also includes features that give children more control over the conversation via a button that allows children to choose when to start or end a dialogue. They can also press a “What about you, Mom?” button to ask for their parents’ thoughts.
 
Most children used these features to ask their parents questions for the first time in their lives, according to families who participated in the research.
 
From left: Professor Hong Hwa-jung of the Department of Industrial Design, doctoral student Choi Da-som of the Department of Industrial Design, researcher Park So-hyun at Naver AI Lab and lead research scientist Kim Young-ho at Naver AI Lab. [KAIST]

From left: Professor Hong Hwa-jung of the Department of Industrial Design, doctoral student Choi Da-som of the Department of Industrial Design, researcher Park So-hyun at Naver AI Lab and lead research scientist Kim Young-ho at Naver AI Lab. [KAIST]

 
In a two-week field study involving 11 families, parents broke away from repetitive, routine communication patterns by using the AI-guided conversation suggestions and engaged in richer conversations. Children also expressed themselves more actively and took more initiative in conversations.
 
“I was surprised when my child used an unexpected word, and it helped me understand their language abilities more deeply,” said one parent.
 
“Creating an environment where children can express their own voices is more important than anything else,” said Prof. Hong. “This study confirmed that AI can not only improve the efficiency of communication but also serve as a tool to foster genuine connection and understanding within families.
 
“Our team will continue developing human-centered technologies that respect and embrace neurodiversity,” she said. “In particular, we aim to expand research focused on user experience and the practical application of technology for marginalized communities.”
 
This research was the result of doctoral student Choi Da-som’s internship at Naver AI Lab while studying at the KAIST Department of Industrial Design.
 
The research received the Best Paper Award at the ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems 2025 held in Yokohama, Japan from April 26 to May 1.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags KAIST Naver AACessTalk

More in Tech

KAIST team develops AI communication app for minimally verbal autistic children and their parents

Why KakaoTalk’s typing indicator is getting on some Koreans’ nerves

Naver founder heads to Silicon Valley for U.S.-based AI project

Suspected chip design leaker caught trying to flee to China

Hyundai, Kia team up with Seoul Nat'l University to develop software-defined factory technologies

Related Stories

KAIST wins gold at Cybathlon, the Olympics for assistive tech

KAIST researchers say new GPU tech doubles AI service speed

When a pandemic hits, KAIST's MCM can help, and fast

KAIST excluded from QS World University rankings after controversial survey incident

KAIST unveils AI technology that mimics learning by human brain
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)