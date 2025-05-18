 BTS has 'happiest time of his life' during event for latest EP 'Echo'
Published: 18 May. 2025, 14:06
BTS's Jin performs during an offline event with his fans held at Anderson C in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, to celebrate the release of his solo EP ″Echo″ on May 17. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS’s Jin said his fans’ support “has left a lasting resonance in my heart,” like the title of his latest EP “Echo,” and that he’s spent the happiest time of his life during an offline event “Don’t Say You Love Me @ Seongsu” held Saturday at Anderson C in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. The event was organized to celebrate the release of his new EP “Echo.”  
 
Dozens of Jin’s fans attended the event and those who could not attend in person were able to watch the event via global fan platforms Weverse and TikTok.
 

Jin opened the event with the title track, "Don’t Say You Love Me,” followed by other tracks, including "With the Clouds" and "To Me, Today."  
 
During breaks, Jin answered fans' questions and shared behind-the-scenes stories about his music.
 
While working on "With the Clouds," Jin said he thought of clouds and children, imagining them as himself and his fans. He also revealed that his upcoming solo fan concert tour, which begins on June 28 and 29 at Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium, would be "fun and unconstrained."
 
According to Spotify’s latest charts, "Don’t Say You Love Me" debuted at No. 9 on the platform’s Daily Top Songs Global chart on May 16 with over 3.62 million streams on its first day. Several other tracks from "Echo," including "Nothing Without Your Love," "Loser (feat. Yena)," "Rope It," "With the Clouds" and "Background," also entered the chart.
 
"Don’t Say You Love Me" also topped Japan’s Oricon’s "Daily Digital Single Ranking" for May 16, underscoring his popularity in the country.
 
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]


