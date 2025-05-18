 North Korea unveils new air-to-air missile in live-fire test, likely backed by Russian tech
Published: 18 May. 2025, 14:05
North Korea's MiG-29 fighter jet fires a medium-range air-to-air missile on May 15. The air-to-air missile is a weapons system that South Korea has yet to domestically produce. [KCNA]

North Korea unveiled footage of its fighter jet conducting a live-fire test of a new domestically produced, medium-range air-to-air missile on Saturday, marking the first time the weapon has been publicly showcased. The missile is believed to be the result of technology transferred from Russia under the countries' expanding military cooperation. South Korea has not yet developed its own air-to-air missile.  
 
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised an air defense and airstrike training session for the country’s air force two days earlier. The footage showed a MiG-29 fighter jet launching what is suspected to be a new air-to-air missile and a glide-guided bomb, successfully intercepting a cruise missile and an unmanned aerial target.
 

North Korea conducted anti-aircraft combat and airstrike training for its air force units on May 15. [KCNA]

North Korea had previously displayed the new medium-range air-to-air missile at the defense expo “Self-Defense 2021,” but this was the first known live-fire test. According to Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the People Power Party, the test indicates that North Korea has “achieved some level of proficiency in integrating [radar and avionics] with its [medium-range] air-to-air missile system.”
 
The targets shot down by the MiG-29 included what analysts described as a “North Korean version of the Uran” anti-ship missile and a manta ray-shaped drone, which appear to simulate South Korea’s cruise missiles and stealth drones.
 
According to Yoo, the missile’s appearance has drawn comparisons to the China’s PL-12, which was developed with Russian technical assistance, suggesting that the North may have received similar support from Moscow. Yoo also warned that North Korea could further develop the missile for ground-to-air or ship-to-air applications, expanding its operational capabilities.
 
North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun reported on May 17 that its leader Kim Jong-un visited a unit under the 1st Guards Air Division of the Korean People's Army two days earlier and supervised air defense and airstrike training for the air force units. [RODONG SHINMUN/NEWS1]

South Korea’s air-to-air missile development, by contrast, remains in its early stages. While a new air-to-surface missile for fighter jets is under development with a 2028 target, air-to-surface missiles for helicopters have already been deployed.
 
KCNA also revealed footage of air-to-ground bombs on Saturday, believed to be GPS-guided and optically guided.  
 
Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea, reported on May 17 that its leader Kim Jong-un visited the unit under the 1st Guards Air Division of the Korean People’s Army on May 15 and supervised air defense and airstrike training for the air force units. [RODONG SHINMUN/NEWS1]

“This is an evidence of North Korea’s ongoing efforts to develop its own version of South Korea’s Korean GPS-Guided Bomb (KGGB),” said Yoo.  
 
The training session also featured a display of North Korea’s expanding drone capabilities, including the Star-4 strategic reconnaissance drone, resembling the American Global Hawk, and the Star-9 combat drone, akin to the U.S. Reaper drone. The Star-9 formation flight was shown for the first time.
 
Yoo expressed concern that North Korea's drones, modeled after U.S. designs, “could pose a significant challenge to South Korea’s air defenses.” 
 
“Pyongyang might be adapting tactics and technologies learned from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which could further modernize its conventional air power,” Yoo said.

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
