North Korean university resumes Chinese language test for 1st time in 5 years

An elite university in North Korea has resumed its Chinese language proficiency test for the first time in five years, according to a website of the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang on Sunday.The North's Pyongyang University of Science and Technology resumed its Chinese language proficiency test called HSK on Saturday, with the Chinese ambassador to Pyongyang, Wang Yajun, attending the test.The language test in Pyongyang resumed for the first time in five years since the Covid-19 pandemic.In a statement, Wang said he expects the resumption of the Chinese language test to "encourage more young North Koreans to join the ranks of Chinese language learners."The move comes amid signs of North Korea and China working to mend ties, which had not been at their best as Pyongyang recently aligned closely with Moscow by deploying troops to support Moscow in the war against Ukraine.Yonhap