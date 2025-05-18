 North Korea's health minister leaves for WHO assembly in Switzerland
Published: 18 May. 2025, 12:42
North Korea's Public Health Minister Jong Mu-rim, right, holds talks with Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, in this photo posted on a Facebook site of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang. [YONHAP]

North Korea's health minister has left for Switzerland to attend an assembly of the World Health Organization, the North's state media reported Sunday.
 
The North's delegation, led by Public Health Minister Jong Mu-rim, headed for Geneva on Saturday to attend the 78th annual World Health Assembly, the North's Korean Central News Agency said, without elaborating further.
 

Yonhap
