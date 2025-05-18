North Korea's health minister leaves for WHO assembly in Switzerland
Published: 18 May. 2025, 12:42
North Korea's health minister has left for Switzerland to attend an assembly of the World Health Organization, the North's state media reported Sunday.
The North's delegation, led by Public Health Minister Jong Mu-rim, headed for Geneva on Saturday to attend the 78th annual World Health Assembly, the North's Korean Central News Agency said, without elaborating further.
