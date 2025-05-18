All the king's men: Lee Jae-myung's allies, old and new
With his commanding lead in the polls ahead of the June 3 presidential election, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Lee Jae-myung’s prospects of taking power have cast a spotlight on the people who may soon form the nucleus of a new administration.
Lee, a once-marginal outsider who rose through the ranks of the DP over the past decade, has cultivated a broad and eclectic network of allies — one that bears little resemblance to the traditional power blocs that previously dominated the liberal party.
For decades, the DP was largely defined by its activist roots, producing presidents like Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in. But the party’s current leadership now reflects Lee’s distinct political trajectory — one that began in municipal government and advanced through his governorship of Gyeonggi, Korea’s most populous region.
As Lee consolidated power within the DP, he gradually drew in veterans of the party’s old guard, including allies of Moon and former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan. Yet his ascent was driven less by factional allegiance than by a focus on loyalty and efficiency — a hallmark of his managerial, hands-on political style.
According to party insiders quoted in local media, Lee has made a point of emphasizing merit and performance over ideological pedigree. He has declined to name a clear second-in-command following the DP’s sweeping victory in last year’s general elections and his subsequent reappointment as party leader — a move widely seen as fostering competition among his closest aides.
Observers have grouped Lee’s trusted circle into four loosely defined camps: former government officials who advise him on policy issues; longtime associates from his early days in Seongnam and Gyeonggi; initial backers in the National Assembly who supported his first presidential run; and newer allies — including some former rivals — who have rallied behind him since he secured the party leadership.
Foreign policy takes shape
Known for his sweeping domestic policy initiatives — including Korea’s first basic income pilot during his time as Seongnam mayor — Lee has been less clear on matters of foreign policy and inter-Korean relations.
But recent moves suggest he is taking steps to shore up that part of his portfolio. On May 6, he named Lee Jong-seok, a former unification minister under President Roh Moo-hyun involved in the execution of Kim Dae-jung’s Sunshine Policy, as head of his campaign’s foreign policy committee.
Another former official tapped by Lee’s campaign is Rep. Wi Sung-lac, a former ambassador to Russia and Seoul’s chief negotiator in the 2003-2009 six-party talks, who was appointed to lead the campaign’s regional cooperation team.
According to a senior DP official, the foreign policy team will be tasked with “translating Lee Jae-myung’s pragmatic vision into actionable proposals” and communicating his approach to the public.
Within DP circles, a common refrain goes: “The fastest way to Lee Jae-myung is through Seongnam.”
It’s a nod to the loyalty and enduring influence of those who joined Lee during his tenure as Seongnam mayor and later as governor of Gyeonggi.
Observers say that, instead of being mere loyalists and hangers-on, these officials embody the direct, pragmatic approach that defines Lee’s leadership. Chief among them are Kim Nam-joon and Kim Hyeon-ji, two longtime aides who oversee Lee’s political strategy, communications, personnel and public engagement. Both have reportedly been entrusted with managing his social media presence, underscoring the extent of their proximity to the candidate.
Jeong Jin-sang, another prominent figure in Lee’s political machine, played a pivotal role in coordinating party nominations during the last general election. His influence, however, has been curtailed by a court order tied to the ongoing Daejang-dong real estate scandal — a case that has also ensnared Kim Yong, another key Lee associate, who remains in custody.
Others from the Gyeonggi era include Rep. Lee Jae-gang, Lee’s former deputy governor, and aide Kim Woo-young. Observers believe the broader clique includes Lee Han-joo, now director of the DP’s Institute for Democracy; You Jong-il, a former dean of the KDI School of Public Policy; and Kwon Soon-jung, a former polling analyst.
While Lee now enjoys widespread support within the DP, a smaller core of lawmakers — known colloquially as the “Group of Seven” — backed him during his first bid for the party’s presidential nomination against Moon in 2017.
Among them are Rep. Jung Sung-ho, a longtime acquaintance from the Judicial Research and Training Institute, and Rep. Kim Young-jin, a fellow alumnus of Chung-Ang University.
Though their influence has reportedly waned since Lee entered the legislature by winning a parliamentary by-election in 2022, the DP candidate is said to rely on them for candid advice and recommendations for party appointments and campaign positions.
Despite having built an independent group of supporters during his first decade inside the DP, Lee continued to recruit additional backers.
He began expanding his circle after clinching the DP’s presidential nomination for the first time in 2021, winning over new supporters and even bringing former adversaries into the fold.
Key among these new allies are Rep. Park Chan-dae, elected as the DP’s floor leader last year, and Rep. Kim Min-seok, a member of the party’s Supreme Council.
Kim is said to have advised Lee on the party’s response in December of last year to then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law, in addition to drafting early policy proposals for Lee’s current campaign.
Rep. Cheon Jun-ho, who now leads the DP’s Strategy and Planning Committee, has emerged as one of Lee’s most trusted aides. Initially aligned with former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, Cheon joined Lee’s camp in 2022 and later served as his chief of staff through several crises, including a National Assembly vote on an arrest motion filed by prosecutors in 2023 and an attempt on Lee’s life in Busan last year.
Other prominent supporters include Deputy Floor Leader Park Sung-joon and Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, a former aide to ex-Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who now serves as the party’s chief spokesperson.
Lee has also appointed past rivals to key roles. Rep. Kang Hoon-sik, who previously ran against him for the party chairmanship, now leads his campaign, while Rep. Lee So-young, once part of the anti-Lee camp, has been tapped to manage his debate preparation.
In his recent memoir, Lee hinted at this inclusive approach, writing, “It would be better if the Democratic Party encouraged diverse voices rather than insisting on a single one.”
