DP's Lee clarifies stance on proposed constitutional amendment to presidential terms
Published: 18 May. 2025, 14:05
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung clarified on Sunday that his proposed constitutional amendment, which includes a four-year presidential term with the possibility of one re-election and a runoff voting system, would not apply to the incumbent president.
Speaking to reporters after attending a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju’s National May 18 Cemetery, Lee emphasized that the Korean Constitution explicitly states that any constitutional amendment does not apply to the sitting president.
Lee explained that his proposal aims to strengthen checks against the abuse of presidential power.
"We must ensure that no president, like former President Yoon Suk Yeol, can abuse state power or violate human rights," he said.
Lee also expressed his belief that the current political framework, established in 1987, has outlived its usefulness.
"We must establish the Seventh Republic," he added, citing public demand and historical necessity.
However, Lee drew a line against shortening the current presidential term.
"Some have suggested shortening the term, but the duration of the president's term must be carefully considered," he said, clarifying that his earlier proposal for a one-year term reduction was meant to align the presidential and local election cycles.
Lee also called for enshrining the May 18 Democratization Movement in the Constitution’s preamble, highlighting its importance as a symbol of the people's sovereignty.
"We must include the spirit of May 18, which embodies the principle of popular sovereignty, in the Constitution’s preamble," he said.
He further advocated for enhanced civil rights, expanded local autonomy, and a stronger separation of powers, including a National Assembly-nominated prime minister.
"Direct mechanisms to prevent the abuse of presidential power are necessary, and the National Assembly should be able to recommend the prime minister," he said.
Lee emphasized that the amendment process should be led by the National Assembly and reflect the will of the people.
"Ultimately, this is something that must be decided through in-depth public discussion, with the National Assembly taking the lead," he said.
On the idea of holding a constitutional referendum alongside the upcoming presidential election, Lee noted that while he initially hoped for this, it proved impossible due to time constraints.
Lee revealed that he had discussed the proposal with the National Assembly speaker, aiming for an agreement on including the May 18 spirit, a four-year presidential term and a National Assembly-nominated prime minister. "But at the time, the public prioritized overcoming the national crisis over constitutional reform," he said.
Despite this, Lee expressed optimism that constitutional reform could be achieved if candidates include it in their platforms, and the newly elected president fulfills their promise by initiating national discussions. "We should aim to prepare for the Seventh Republic as swiftly as possible through the National Assembly," he concluded.
Lee first announced his constitutional amendment proposal on Facebook, outlining his plan to enhance presidential accountability while dispersing state power. His proposal also includes placing the Board of Audit and Inspection under the National Assembly and abolishing the prosecution's exclusive authority to request warrants.
Lee suggested that if discussions progress quickly, a national referendum could be held as early as the 2026 local elections, or by the 2028 general elections at the latest.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
