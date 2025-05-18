Coming-of-age day ceremony
Published: 18 May. 2025, 19:35
A participant born in 2006, newly recognized as an adult this year, takes part in a chorye ritual — symbolically drinking tea in place of alcohol — during Seoul’s Coming-of-age day event, held annually on the third Monday of May, along Deoksugung Stone Wall Path in Jung District, on May 18. [YONHAP]
A foreign participant dons a jokduri, a traditional Korean headpiece, as part of the gagwanrye ritual symbolizing the transition into adulthood during a reenactment of a traditional coming-of-age day event, held annually on the third Monday of May, along Deoksugung Stone Wall Path in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 18. [YONHAP]
