Court upholds teacher's firing for stealing high-end CPUs
Published: 18 May. 2025, 10:00
A Seoul court upheld the dismissal of a middle school teacher who removed high-end computer parts from school equipment and sold them online.
The plaintiff, in their 40s, worked at a middle school in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
Between June and August 2021, the teacher removed 26 high-performance CPUs, each valued at about 500,000 won ($360), from computers in classrooms. The offender replaced them with significantly cheaper units worth around 40,000 won each, and sold 25 of the original CPUs on the secondhand market.
The scheme took place during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when most classrooms remained unused due to remote learning.
The school discovered the missing parts the following year while requesting repairs after noting the computers' deteriorated performance. Police tracked the replaced CPUs through domestic resale channels and identified the middle school teacher as a suspect. The perpetrator later admitted to the theft, citing financial hardship following failed personal investments.
In December 2023, a court fined the teacher 5 million won through a summary judgment on theft charges.
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education dismissed the teacher for violating the duty of integrity and the obligation to uphold dignity under the National Public Service Act. The offender filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the dismissal, arguing the punishment was excessive.
The perpetrator claimed they had fully cooperated with the investigation, compensated the school with approximately 10 million won in replacement costs and received a written settlement from the school principal.
"Considering that the principal wrote a settlement agreement, the dismissal is too harsh," the offender said.
The Seoul Administrative Court’s 12th Division, however, rejected the claim. The court cited the scale of the theft and the impact on students.
“The amount of the theft and damage is not minor,” the court stated. “The stolen CPUs were intended for students’ education. The plaintiff’s actions likely disrupted their learning and are therefore severely blameworthy.”
The offender also claimed they stole the CPUs to help their then-girlfriend, who was in financial trouble, and intended to restore the computers after marrying her. The perpetrator said a new job placement in 2022 delayed the plan.
The court dismissed this explanation.
“The plaintiff did not restore the CPUs for two years and only admitted their crime once the investigation began,” the ruling said. The court also noted the principal’s written agreement appeared to relate only to the criminal case.
The ruling emphasized the broader implications for the teaching profession.
“Misconduct by public educators undermines public trust not just in the individual but in the profession as a whole,” the court said. “The need to maintain discipline and restore trust in the education system outweighs the personal cost to the plaintiff.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)