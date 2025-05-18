Police accused of violating rights of woman embroiled in Son Heung-min extortion case
Published: 18 May. 2025, 19:17
A woman in her 20s surnamed Yang, who was arrested on charges of blackmailing Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min by claiming she was pregnant with his child, has sparked controversy over a potential human rights violation after media widely photographed her on the way to a pretrial detention hearing.
Yang, who was taken into custody for attempting to extort money from Son, arrived at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Saturday for her warrant review.
As she stepped out of a police transport vehicle and tried to cover her face with a folder, a female police officer standing next to her took it away, a moment that quickly went viral online.
Yang, who was left exposed in front of reporters, did not respond to any questions such as, “Do you admit to the blackmail charges?” or “Do you have anything to say to Son Heung-min?”
She walked into the courthouse without a word. Yang, who appeared in handcuffs and wearing a tracksuit, had a face mask on but no hat, revealing most of her face and parts of her figure.
This led to criticism that police failed to adequately protect Yang's rights, with some arguing, “She’s not even a murderer.”
The issue drew even more attention in contrast to a male accomplice surnamed Yong, who also appeared at the court that day for a warrant hearing.
Yong covered his face with a mask and hat. The disparity has reignited debate over fairness, particularly when compared to past cases where even serious criminals were given excessive protection.
On social media, people commented, “Even violent criminals are completely covered from head to toe,” “Female suspects are paraded in handcuffs on live broadcasts” and “Isn’t it a basic right to be presumed innocent?”
Some online communities even began digging up Yang’s personal information.
Yang, however, did not request a hat from the police, according to Yonhap News Agency. Suspects typically use hats to cover their faces in front of media.
Police reportedly had two unbranded hats on standby for such situations. In Yong’s case, he asked for a hat and was given one to conceal his face.
Yang also did not wear the clothes she was arrested in. Authorities believe she changed into her own clothes before being transported.
Police do not have specific dress code rules for suspects under detention, which allows them to change clothes after arrest.
As for the folder Yang used to cover her face, it reportedly contained the police’s request for her pretrial detention. Yang had taken it without saying anything, prompting officers to take it back.
Yang, who was previously in a relationship with Son, allegedly sent him a photo of an ultrasound taken last June and threatened to reveal the pregnancy, extorting about 300 million won ($214,000).
The court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns of evidence destruction and flight risk. Yong, who tried to approach Son in February to receive 70 million won but failed, was also detained for the same charges.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)