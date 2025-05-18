 Police bolster security for presidential candidates amid terror threats
Police bolster security for presidential candidates amid terror threats

Published: 18 May. 2025, 13:42
Security personnel for Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung monitor a campaign rally in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on May 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Police have strengthened security for candidates of the June 3 presidential election, deploying specialized observation equipment and special forces as part of measures to prepare for possible terror threats, officials said Sunday.
 
Currently, the level of police security for candidates of major political parties is being maintained at the level provided for the prime minister, the speaker of the National Assembly and the chief justice of the Supreme Court, according to the National Police Agency.
 

Unlike previous presidential races, police have introduced advanced specialized equipment as part of the security efforts, with security personnel being spotted with special-purpose binoculars at campaign rallies.
 
Police have recently deployed anti-sniper observation equipment, which reportedly cost tens of millions of won and employ laser technology to detect sniper rifle scopes, while special forces have been stationed at buildings around rallies.
 
To prepare for possible terror threats using drones, police have also deployed personnel with drone detectors and jamming guns. They have also used bomb-sniffing dogs to sweep rally stages as part of the security efforts.
 
The strengthened security measures take place following continued reports of terror threats targeting Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, including claims of a sniper rifle being smuggled into the country.
 
The National Police Agency has not disclosed the exact number of security personnel deployed, but it is reportedly more than the 150 officials mobilized for the 2022 presidential race, with the possibility of additional personnel being assigned.

Yonhap
