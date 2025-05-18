Trump, U.S. first lady congratulate former PPP lawmaker Ji Seong-ho on wedding
Published: 18 May. 2025, 13:31
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a letter congratulating Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector and former People Power Party lawmaker, on his recent wedding.
Ji shared the letter on Facebook on Saturday, revealing that the Trumps wished him and his bride a joyful future together.
"Congratulations on your wedding," the letter read. "We are pleased to join your family and friends in celebrating this wonderful occasion.”
The Trumps also expressed that they’ll “pray for a lifetime of joy and happiness” and ended the letter saying, “May your hearts grow fonder and your love deep each day, and may God continue to bless you.”
Trump's gesture is seen as a recognition of his past connection with Ji, who was invited as a special guest to Trump's State of the Union address in 2018. During that address, Trump introduced Ji, then an activist, as a witness to the "horrors of the North Korean regime."
Born in 1982 in Haksan-dong, Hoeryong County, North Hamgyong Province, Ji escaped from North Korea on crutches and became a prominent advocate for North Korean human rights in South Korea.
In his social media post on the same day, Ji reflected on his journey.
"It has been 20 years since I crossed the Tumen River on crutches and found freedom in South Korea," he wrote. "I am grateful to God for this blessing, and today, I have received another blessing by marrying the most beautiful bride in the world."
He also expressed surprise at receiving congratulations from across the Pacific.
"President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who invited me to the 2018 State of the Union to speak about North Korean human rights, have now sent me a congratulatory message for my wedding. I thank them once again."
