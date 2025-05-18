 Now it begins...
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had resisted pressure from the People Power Party and other conservatives, announced his departure from the party on May 17. In a Facebook post, he urged voters to support People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo. Kim’s camp expressed hope that the former president’s move would boost Kim’s campaign presence and help unify the broader conservative bloc, including Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok. However, critics noted that Yoon offered no apology for last year’s martial law crisis, casting doubt on whether his exit would help attract centrist voters. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
