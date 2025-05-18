Sunday's fortune: Smiles, surprises and a few stumbles
Published: 18 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Your mind may feel younger than your body.
🔹 Stay youthful in spirit.
🔹 Confidence is great — don’t get cocky.
🔹 Avoid overexertion and physical strain.
🔹 Refresh your living space today.
🔹 Don’t just think — act.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 It’s not about saving — it’s about smart spending.
🔹 Moderate indulgence keeps life smooth.
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Too many voices cloud the way.
🔹 Give quietly and humbly.
🔹 Don’t compare yourself to others.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may get both meaning and reward.
🔹 A fulfilling and productive day awaits.
🔹 Spend with joy — it’s worth it.
🔹 Blood ties take priority today.
🔹 You may feel tired but happy.
🔹 Conversations flow easily with others.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Laugh often and live lightly.
🔹 Today offers a taste of life’s sweetness.
🔹 You may meet goals and feel fulfilled.
🔹 Knock — opportunity may open up.
🔹 Shop or enjoy some leisure.
🔹 Meet a friend or go on a date.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 A peaceful home is the root of happiness.
🔹 Take charge of household matters.
🔹 Tackle chores together — as a family.
🔹 Good events draw good people.
🔹 Family bonds grow stronger today.
🔹 Your network and influence may expand.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 East
🔹 Aged wine and friendships are the best kind.
🔹 Cherish your kin above all.
🔹 Stick with what’s familiar and comforting.
🔹 Lending a hand brings peace.
🔹 Morning hours may be more productive.
🔹 Blue tones can bring good energy.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Even with age, there’s always something to learn.
🔹 Your children may teach you something new.
🔹 Avoid strictness — stay approachable.
🔹 Enjoy a film or cultural show.
🔹 Spend time and money on yourself.
🔹 Let music lift your spirit.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Your kids won’t always act the way you hope.
🔹 Let go of bias or rigid beliefs.
🔹 The more responsibilities, the more stress.
🔹 Don’t obsess over appearances — stay real.
🔹 Don’t let envy cloud your day.
🔹 What you admire in others may mislead.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Laughter may light up your home.
🔹 Give your all — the universe may respond.
🔹 You’ll find meaning and motivation.
🔹 Today is always the best day.
🔹 Enjoy small but certain joys.
🔹 Luck may follow you wherever you go.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 West
🔹 No matter what, your family is your haven.
🔹 Your partner may understand you best.
🔹 A day of giving and receiving affection.
🔹 Love may bloom in many forms.
🔹 Recharge your heart’s batteries.
🔹 Let love color your world.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Use your money wisely — don’t hoard.
🔹 You may hear from or meet relatives.
🔹 Shopping or social gatherings may come up.
🔹 Value both cost and experience.
🔹 Feelings may stay neutral today.
🔹 Catch up with a friend.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid injury — be mindful of your body.
🔹 Sometimes letting go is how you win.
🔹 Differences in perspective may surface.
🔹 Quarrels may pass like water under the bridge.
🔹 Household issues may weigh on your mind.
🔹 Be rational, not emotional.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
