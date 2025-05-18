Lee Jae-sung’s late heroics send Mainz back to UEFA after yearslong absence
Published: 18 May. 2025, 14:28
Mainz punched a ticket to the Conference League next season after drawing 2-2 with Bayer 04 Leverkusen and finishing the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign in sixth place on Saturday, securing a berth in what could be Lee Jae-sung’s final season at the club.
Mainz had to retain their sixth place on the standings in order to keep their Conference League qualification chances, which they did after a penalty from Jonathan Burkardt sealed the draw in the final game of the season at Mewa Arena in Germany.
Saturday’s was a formality for Leverkusen, who had locked in a runner-up finish. But the squad appeared eager to cap off manager Xabi Alonso’s final match with the club in the second half, scoring two goals. Alonso had announced earlier this month that he will leave Leverkusen at the end of the season.
Mainz created more promising moments in the final third in the early minutes, with Nadiem Amiri finding the back of the net in the 15th minute and Lee doing the same in the 30th minute — only to be ruled offside.
But Paul Nebel broke through and opened the scoring for Mainz in the 35th minute, before Patrik Schick equalized with a penalty in the 49th minute and headed in one more for a double in the 54th minute.
But Lee earned a penalty for Mainz after being fouled in the box, with Burkardt converting it to later seal Mainz’s sixth place finish.
The sixth place finish marks Mainz’s best result since the 2015-16 season, when the club also ended in sixth.
Mainz now return to the UEFA stage after last appearing in the Europa League in the 2016-17 campaign, when they exited the group stage.
The club will first head to the Conference League playoffs next season, which could set the stage for Lee to make his UEFA competition debut before he leaves the club upon his contract expiration in June 2026.
The 32-year-old veteran midfielder has played as a regular pick for Mainz since the 2021-22 season, but has only participated in German competitions.
He has racked up 24 goals and 19 assists across 123 appearances for Mainz and recorded the most goal contributions in a single campaign for the club this season with seven goals and nine assists in 34 matches across all competitions.
As for compatriot Hong Hyun-seok, he ends his first season at Mainz with one assist in 23 fixtures. Hong returns to the Conference League after making 27 appearances in the tournament with KAA Gent.
The Korean duo will have some time rest before their potential call-ups to the Korean national team, which will play their final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait during the June international break.
Lee, who has 96 caps, has featured in Korea’s all eight past matches in the third qualifying round with three goals and one assists during the run.
Hong has yet to establish himself as a regular pick under manager Hong Myung-bo, having only clocked up six minutes in two of the eight qualifiers. He made his last cap against Iraq on Oct. 15 last year.
