Foreign boxer Choi Shi-ro fights for shot at Korean citizenship and boxing history
Published: 18 May. 2025, 15:27 Updated: 18 May. 2025, 16:19
Undefeated Uzbek boxer Choi Shi-ro came to Seoul chasing a title dream, and now he is throwing punches for a shot at Korean citizenship and boxing history.
“I haven’t taken a day off training in the past two years. I won’t stop until I knock out every top fighter in the world,” Choi said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on April 28 at a boxing gym in southern Seoul.
Choi, ranked No. 11 by Fightworld One (FW1), is an undefeated boxer who has injected new life into Korea’s boxing scene. He holds a perfect 10-0 record, including seven knockouts, earned over the span of just two years.
Choi successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia lightweight title by beating Shuichiro Yoshino of Japan, with an 11th-round technical knockout.
Yoshino is a former unified WBO and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation champion.
The WBA is one of the four major world boxing organizations, alongside the World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization.
Choi's real name is Shirotsbek Ismailov, and he is an Uzbek national.
Uzbekistan has emerged as a dominant force in boxing, winning five of the seven men’s gold medals awarded at the Paris Olympics last year.
Choi began boxing at the age of six, following in the footsteps of his father, a former boxer. He showed early promise and was eventually named to Uzbekistan’s national reserve team.
But injuries and ill-timed setbacks prevented him from making the final cut for international competitions, including the Olympics.
Hovering just below the top ranks, Choi began to question his future — until 2023, when he met Choi Wan-il, the CEO of FW1.
A former Korean national reserve boxer in the 1990s, Choi Wan-il had long searched for a fighter to realize the championship dream he never achieved himself. An Uzbek coach he knew introduced him to Shirotsbek.
“I saw boxing instincts I’d never seen in any other southpaw,” Choi Wan-il said. “His punches exploded like bombs. I knew right away he had championship potential.”
Choi Shi-ro signed with FW1 and flew to Korea in July 2023 to purse his dream.
“I didn’t need even a day to decide,” he said. “In Uzbekistan, Korea is a place we admire. That’s partly because of the Korean Wave, but also because it’s known for its sports infrastructure and strong athletic system.”
He also adopted a Korean name. Now living with Choi Wan-il’s family, he combined his coach’s surname with the first two syllables of his given name to become Choi Shi-ro.
That name appears not only on official bout records but also on his foreign resident registration.
Choi’s performance soared.
Following a rigorous regimen developed by Choi Wan-il — a former Special Forces officer — he trained by running through mountains in the summer and snowfields in the winter.
Previously reliant only on his talent, Choi has built strength and stamina. In just two years since his professional debut, he has assembled a dominant record.
Just one year after arriving in Korea, Choi became the Korea Boxing Member (KBM) lightweight champion in July and went on to win the WBA Asia title in October 2023.
Foreign fighters who are part of a Korean boxing team can be crowned national champions.
Choi’s fight purse has increased dramatically — from 600,000 won ($430) per bout to 14 million won today.
“Coach Choi covers my housing and over 100 million won in annual training expenses,” he said. “So, I don’t spend my fight earnings. I send everything to my parents back home.”
Choi now has his sights set on a world title. With two or three more wins, he could qualify to challenge for it.
Living in Korea has inspired another dream — becoming a Korean citizen.
“This is the country that let me dream of becoming a champion,” he said. “My real Korean dream is to become a world champion as a Korean and represent Korean boxing with pride.”
He is even willing to serve in the military like coach Choi.
He even created his own celebration where he wears a special forces beret, shouts “Dan-gyeol” — meaning “unity” in Korean — and salutes in order to show his commitment.
Choi’s military-style salute is more than a gesture. It reflects his desire to fully embrace Korean identity — not just in name or sport, but in duty as well.
