 FDA approves Novavax Covid-19 vaccine with new conditions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

FDA approves Novavax Covid-19 vaccine with new conditions

Published: 18 May. 2025, 15:44
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine [AP/YONHAP]

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine [AP/YONHAP]

 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, but placed additional conditions on individuals who would be able to receive the vaccine.
 
According to the approval letter, the license restricts the use of the vaccine called Nuvaxovid to individuals aged 65 and older, and those between 12 and 64 who have at least one underlying condition that increases their risk of developing severe illness from Covid-19.
 

Related Article

 
The letter did not specify what qualified as an underlying condition.
 
The FDA also deferred submission of pediatric studies from birth to less than 12 years for the application, as pediatric studies had not been completed.
 
Novavax CEO John Jacobs said the approval was a "significant milestone" that solidifies a path for people to access the vaccine.
 
The vaccine's prospects were thrown into doubt after the FDA missed its April 1 target to approve the shot. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attributed the delay to the shot's composition in a CBS interview earlier that month.
 
Novavax, whose protein-based shot uses an older technology, missed out on the pandemic vaccine windfall — enjoyed by rivals Moderna and Pfizer which make messenger RNA-based vaccines — due to manufacturing issues and regulatory hurdles.

Reuters
tags Covid

More in World

Scarlett Johansson brings 50th season of 'SNL' to a low-key close

Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass Sunday is filled with symbolism. Here’s what you need to know.

FDA approves Novavax Covid-19 vaccine with new conditions

1 person killed in explosion outside fertility clinic, police say act was ‘intentional’

EU leaders meet in Albania to discuss security against Russia-Ukraine war backdrop

Related Stories

Korea reports 12,284 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday

Korea reports 10,368 new Covid-19 cases Friday

Korea reports 11,039 new Covid-19 cases Thursday

Korea reports 10,283 new Covid-19 cases Friday

Korea reports 9,934 new Covid-19 cases Thursday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)