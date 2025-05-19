 Korea, U.S. to hold second round of working-level tariff talks in Washington this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. to hold second round of working-level tariff talks in Washington this week

Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:12
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, right, shakes hands with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ahead of their meeting in Jeju on May 16. [YONHAP]

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, right, shakes hands with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ahead of their meeting in Jeju on May 16. [YONHAP]

 
Korea and the United States are scheduled to hold a second round of technical discussions in Washington this week regarding the latter's sweeping tariff scheme, as the two sides are working toward forging a "package" deal by early July, officials said Monday.
 
A Korean government delegation is expected to depart for Washington around Tuesday to engage in the talks, which could begin as early as Tuesday, according to officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
The two sides were to discuss six key areas of trade imbalances, non-tariff measures, economic security, digital trade, country of origin of products and commercial considerations, they added.
  
Last month, the United States began imposing reciprocal tariffs on partner nations, including 25 percent duties on Korea, only to pause them shortly afterward to allow for one-on-one negotiations.
 
Seoul and Washington subsequently agreed to work toward a "July package" deal on trade and other related issues before July 8, when Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs is to expire.
 
Following the first round of working-level discussions in Washington earlier this month, Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo each held separate meetings with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer on Jeju Island last week, where they reiterated their request for a complete tariff exemption.
 
"We are closely watching the situation, as there is a possibility that the U.S. may present specific demands related to tariffs and economic cooperation during the upcoming session," a ministry official said.
 
"We first need to identify the U.S. demands in order to conduct necessary domestic discussions," he added.
 
The Korean government has said it will approach the talks with the United States in a measured and prudent manner, without haste, as the country faces a presidential election on June 3.

Yonhap
tags package deal tariff talk U.S. tariffs

More in Economy

Korea, U.S. to hold second round of working-level tariff talks in Washington this week

Kospi opens lower following U.S. sovereign rating downgrade

Korea vows to closely monitor market following U.S. credit rating downgrade

Korea's ICT chief meets with U.S. officials to discuss response to telecom hacking incidents

Hana Financial Group expands eligibility, support for internship program participants

Related Stories

Trump's tariff pause is Korea's last chance to negotiate: Experts

Samsung, LG brace for washing machine tariffs as inauguration approaches

Korean sunscreen in demand as U.S. shoppers stock up on imported goods amid tariffs

White House official mentions 'persistent' trade deficits with Korea, China and Europe

Top Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts as trade war continues
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)