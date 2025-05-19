 Kospi opens lower following U.S. sovereign rating downgrade
Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:30
The Kospi index and other figures are displayed on a digital board in the dealing room at Hana Bank’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 19. [YONHAP]

Korean stocks opened lower Monday amid concerns over the impact of the United States' sovereign credit rating downgrade on the global market and the economy.
 
The benchmark Kospi fell 10.2 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,616.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

On Friday, global credit ratings agency Moody's slashed the United States' sovereign rating by one notch from Aaa to Aa1, citing concerns about the country's ballooning deficit and rising interest costs.
  
In Seoul, top-cap shares opened mixed.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 1.06 percent, and chip giant SK hynix tumbled 2.08 percent.
 
Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 1.7 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia dipped 0.98 percent.
 
In contrast, major bio firm Samsung Biologics surged 2.4 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 1.72 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace grew 0.83 percent, but No. 1 steelmaker Posco Holdings shed 0.61 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,394.5 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 4.9 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
