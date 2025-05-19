Domino's donates 100 million won to SNU's children's hospital
Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:40
- KIM JU-YEON
Domino's Pizza Korea donated 100 million won ($71,600) to the Seoul National University Children's Hospital to support patients who come from low-income backgrounds or have life-threatening diseases, the pizza chain said Monday.
The latest contribution marks Domino's Pizza Korea's 21st year since the pizza chain started donations to the Seoul National University's Children's Hospital in 2005. The pizza franchise has so far donated a total of 1.7 billion won to the hospital.
This year's donation will be used to treat 276 child patients who come from low-income families as well as 418 child patients who use the hospital's Dream Seeds center, according to Domino's.
The Dream Seeds center is a space within the children's hospital reserved for pediatric and adolescent patients receiving treatment for severe, rare or incurable diseases, as well as their caregivers. The facility, launched in 2015, offers various recreational and educational activities including music therapy, soap making and lacrosse programs this month.
The funds were collected through Domino's Hope Sharing campaign, which donates 400 won for each online order as well as contributions from company employees toward philanthropic causes. Domino's has also donated around 1 billion won to Gangnam Severance Hospital and 1.2 billion won to Samsung Medical Center as of last year.
A spokesperson for Domino's said the pizza chain will continue to support and carry out donations to bring joy to sick children.
"We’re very pleased to make a donation again this year thanks to the support of our customers and employees who continue to love Domino’s Pizza,” the official said.
