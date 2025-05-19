Firefighting robot burns rubber through market
Published: 19 May. 2025, 18:25
A fire patrol robot makes its rounds through the Mapo Agricultural and Marine Products Market in Mapo District, western Seoul, during a joint drill with fire authorities on May 19. The robot is equipped with autonomous driving, heat detection, fire recognition and targeted automatic extinguishing functions, enabling it to patrol for fires, issue alerts and alarms and respond to initial outbreaks. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
