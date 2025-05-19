In an era of zero-calorie desserts, Korean brand Benson is going back to the 'true flavor' of ice cream
Published: 19 May. 2025
Forget counting calories. Korea's new ice cream brand Benson is here to revive premium ice cream that's rich, creamy and proudly full of flavor and fat — the way ice cream is "meant to be," according to the brand.
While sugar-free and reduced-sugar products continue to dominate grocery aisles and shape new releases from local ice cream brands, Benson — launched by Better Scoop Creamery, a subsidiary of Hanwha Galleria — is reviving ice cream in its original form.
“Rather than obsessing over cutting calories, we focused on removing artificial components and allowing the natural ingredients to stand out,” said Oh Min-woo, head of Better Scoop Creamery, during a press conference at the brand’s flagship store, Benson Creamery Seoul, in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Monday.
According to Cha Seung-hee, Chief Brand Officer at Hanwha Galleria, it all started with a question: What is real ice cream?
Cha explained that this simple question became the foundation of Benson’s identity in its pursuit of the true flavor of ice cream.
That vision is evident in every scoop. Made with 100 percent fresh domestic dairy, Benson’s ice cream boasts up to 17 percent milk fat and a lower-than-average air content of just 40 percent. All 20 flavors — four classics, 14 signature varieties topped with mix-ins and two limited seasonal offerings — are crafted at the company’s factory in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, ensuring full control over quality.
The company said the average calorie amount across its 20 ice cream flavors is 264 calories per single cup of 100 grams (3.5 ounces).
One of its signature flavors, Lazy Sunday French Toast, showcased exactly what that combination delivers. Available to sample at the launch event, the ice cream was thick and creamy, with buttery toast bits providing a satisfying texture. “It’s the flavor we developed with the most affection,” said Cho Hyun-chul, head of the company's product development team.
Despite its Western-sounding name, Benson is an entirely homegrown brand.
“The name Benson was chosen to reflect our vision for an American-style ice cream — rich in milk fat and filled with chunky textures,” said Oh.
The project also drew attention even before its launch for being spearheaded by Kim Dong-sun, executive vice president of Hanwha Galleria and the third son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn. Kim Dong-sun, who brought Five Guys to Korea in 2023, took a hands-on role in shaping Benson.
“Kim was deeply involved throughout the process, offering feedback down to individual flavor decisions,” said Oh. “We also hope to explore potential synergy with Five Guys in the future.”
Benson’s premium price tag — 5,300 won ($3.80) for a single cup — may stand out in a market where ice cream is typically viewed as a light snack. Still, Oh remains confident. “We believe our pricing reflects the quality of our ingredients and the overall experience.”
Benson goes far beyond just the scoop at its 795-square-meter (8,557-square-foot) flagship store, which is set to open to the public on May 23. On the second floor, the Tasting Lounge reimagines ice cream as plated desserts. Created in collaboration with chef Justin Lee — the first Korean chef recognized by France’s La Liste — the space offers premium creations paired with other desserts like cheesecake. Prices range from 10,000 to 20,000 won, with reservations available through CatchTable. In the basement, guests can peek behind the scenes to see how the ice cream is made and can also create their own customized flavors.
While there are no current plans for overseas expansion, the brand aims to open up to 20 local stores this year, with 10 almost confirmed for the greater Seoul area.
