Job seekers browse booths at the 2025 Global Talent Fair, a job expo held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 19. The Job Fair runs through May 20. The Job Fair for International Students, organized as a part of the Global Talent Fair, is the largest event dedicated to international students in Korea, featuring job interviews with about 100 Korean companies as well as recruitment procedure briefings, career lectures, consulting sessions and visa counseling for international students.[YONHAP]