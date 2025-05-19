K-food meets K-pop: Seventeen becomes CJ CheilJedang's Bibigo brand envoy
Published: 19 May. 2025, 20:12
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Seventeen has been appointed the honorary ambassador of CJ CheilJedang's Bibigo brand, the food and beverage conglomerate said Monday.
The two will join forces to create campaign videos of Bibigo's popular K-food products, create collaboration products and also hold events such as promotional booths and pop-up stores, according to the company.
The videos will be distributed through major social media platforms such as X, TikTok and Instagram, featuring Seventeen members enjoying a range of Bibigo products including gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), corn dogs and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes).
A website dedicated to the campaign will also be set up on May 23, according to the CJ subsidiary. The official Seventeen-and-Bibigo products will go on sale on Friday at the CJ CheilJedang official online malls. Events will also take place in Japan and the United States with the group in attendance.
“By partnering with Seventeen, we hope to connect with more consumers worldwide and significantly drive awareness for our brand Bibigo,” said Stephan Czypionka, Global Chief Marketing Officer of CJ Foods.
“Through this campaign, we aim to showcase Bibigo and Korean food to a broader audience in a fun and engaging way.”
