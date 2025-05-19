Samsung SDI cuts pricing of new shares by 17% amid tariff-driven sell-off

Samsung SDI on Monday slashed the pricing of its new share issue by 17 percent after its stock declined in a broad market sell-off sparked by concerns over potential U.S. tariffs.The Korean battery maker has lowered the price of its planned share sale twice since March. It now plans to sell new shares at 140,000 won ($100) each, down from the originally proposed price of 169,200 announced in March.Samsung SDI lowered its pricing of new shares to 146,200 won last month.Reuters