All waterways lead to Rome: The legacy of Pont du Gard (KOR)

“All roads lead to Rome.” To govern its vast empire, ancient Rome built a dense, web-like network of roads, many of which have lasted for millennia. But equally important was the empire’s water infrastructure. The Romans applied their advanced engineering not only to roadways and bridges but also to aqueducts, which became critical for sustaining urban life across the empire.The southern French city of Nîmes traces its roots to the Roman colony of Nemausus, founded in the first century B.C. Once among the wealthiest cities in Gaul, Nîmes still boasts major Roman ruins, including a large amphitheater and the Maison Carrée. To supply its citizens — numbering in the hundreds of thousands — with clean water, Roman engineers built a 50-kilometer-long (31-mile-long) aqueduct system, drawing from springs in Uzès. The most iconic segment of that system is the Pont du Gard, a towering aqueduct bridge that spans the Gardon River.Designed around 19 B.C. by Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa, the son-in-law of Emperor Augustus, the Pont du Gard remains one of the best-preserved Roman aqueducts in existence. Built in three tiers of limestone arches, the structure is both functional and monumental. The lowest tier consists of six arches with spans of up to 24 meters (79 feet), supporting an intermediate level with eleven similar arches. The topmost level originally carried 47 arches, of which 35 remain today, and supported a closed conduit to transport water.The bridge’s design showcases Roman ingenuity. Five piers immersed in the river were constructed with streamlined foundations to reduce water resistance. Small protruding stones in the structure likely served as footholds for maintenance workers. The water channel at the very top, about 1.2 meters deep, was covered with stone slabs to minimize evaporation and contamination. The slope of the channel — only 1 centimeter (0.39 inchs) per 182 meters — illustrates the extraordinary precision of Roman engineering. At full capacity, the system delivered around 40,000 cubic meters (10.6 million gallons) of water per day, roughly equivalent to the current water supply of Cheongju, a mid-sized city in Korea.In ancient Rome, the provision of fresh water was considered a vital public service. Vitruvius, the Roman architect and engineer, detailed construction methods for aqueducts in his foundational treatise "De Architectura" (circa 15 B.C.). At its peak, the capital was served by 11 separate aqueducts, supplying a volume of water comparable to that used in modern-day San Francisco. The abundance of water helped prevent disease and supported the social culture of Roman public baths, reinforcing both the civic pride and health of the empire.“모든 길은 로마로 통한다.” 광대한 제국을 경영하기 위해 로마는 거미줄처럼 촘촘한 도로망을 구축했다. 마차가 고속으로 통행하려면 견고한 노반은 물론이고, 숱한 계곡과 강을 건너는 정교한 다리 축조가 필수적이다. 곳곳의 로마 다리를 지금까지 사용할 정도로 발달했던 기술을 상수도 공급에 적용한 것이 제국 전역에 건설했던 수도교다.남프랑스의 님은 기원전 1세기 건설한 식민도시 ‘네모수스’로 도시 역사를 시작했다. 당시 갈리아에서 가장 부유했던 도시로, 대형 원형극장과 메종 카레 등 중요한 로마 유적이 남아있다. 수십만 시민에게 깨끗한 물을 공급하기 위해 50㎞ 떨어진 수원부터 관을 묻고 터널을 뚫어 상수도 라인을 구축했다. 도중에 있는 가르동 강에 길이 360m의 수도교, 퐁 뒤 가르를 건설했다. 기원전 19년 아우구스투스 황제의 사위인 아그리파 장군이 설계했고 가장 잘 보존된 아름다운 수도교다.강이 좁아지는 협곡 암반 위에 3단의 아치를 쌓아 하단 아치교는 사람이, 상단 아치교는 식수가 통행하는 다목적 다리다. 하단은 지름 15~24m 아치를 6개, 중단은 같은 지름의 아치 11개, 상단은 4.6m짜리 아치 47개(현존 35개)를 쌓았다. 강물에 잠기는 5개 교각은 유선형 평면으로 물의 저항을 줄였고 벽체에 점점이 밖은 돌들은 관리용 사다리를 걸기 위한 장치로 보인다. 최상부의 수도관은 1.2m 깊이로 증발과 오염을 막기 위해 뚜껑 돌을 덮었다. 수도관의 경사도는 182m당 1㎝로 정교함의 극치를 이루며, 1일 공급량 4만㎥는 현재 청주시 급수량에 해당한다.상수도 공급은 중요한 시민복지 사업으로 최고(最古)의 건축서, 비트루비우스의 『건축십서』에 상세한 건설 방법을 기술하고 있다. 수도 로마에는 11개의 수도교 라인이 구축되었고 현대 샌프란시스코에 버금가는 양의 용수를 공급했다. 풍족한 물 공급으로 수인성 전염병을 예방하고 공공목욕장의 사교생활을 즐길 수 있었다.