Constitutional reform proposals must mark a serious starting point (KOR)

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung on Sunday proposed a constitutional amendment to introduce a four-year presidential term with one re-election allowed, along with a runoff voting system. His plan also includes provisions to disperse presidential power, such as requiring parliamentary consent or recommendation for appointing key officials, including the prime minister and heads of law enforcement agencies. He suggested putting the proposal to a national referendum during either the 2026 local elections or the 2028 general election.This marks a shift for Lee, who had been relatively uncommitted to constitutional reform, despite growing public demand following last year’s declaration of martial law. As the leading candidate in most polls, his move to propose changes aimed at decentralizing presidential power is a meaningful step that warrants serious attention.In response, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo also presented a reform proposal. His plan includes presidential re-election, the abolition of presidential immunity from prosecution while in office, and an adjustment to synchronize presidential and general election cycles by shortening the next president’s term to three years. For either plan to materialize, the incoming administration must swiftly push for the establishment of a constitutional reform committee in the National Assembly. Given the magnitude of what would be Korea’s first constitutional revision in 38 years, intense and open debate across party lines will be essential.The Sixth Republic, launched with the 1987 Constitution, played a significant role in consolidating Korea’s direct presidential election system and advancing its democracy. But as society has evolved, the current structure has shown its limits. The winner-takes-all presidency has often fostered excessive political confrontation, rather than restraint. Presidents have clashed with opposition parties instead of pursuing compromise. Parliament has fared no better, often more interested in political attacks than governance. Recent abuses — such as the Democratic Party’s repeated impeachment motions and former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law — demonstrate that the current system is nearing its breaking point.The demand for constitutional reform is also rooted in Korea’s modern political history. Since 1987, four of Korea’s eight presidents have been imprisoned, and one died by suicide. Three were impeached by the National Assembly, with two removed from office by unanimous Constitutional Court rulings. Former President Moon Jae-in now also faces trial on bribery charges. Since the death of Roh Moo-hyun, no former president has left office without scandal or legal trouble. Many experts see these recurring crises as the product of a flawed power structure.Campaign promises on constitutional reform, however, are often easier made than kept. Moon Jae-in also pledged reform during his campaign and took steps to initiate it early in his presidency, only to retreat when faced with legislative opposition. This cycle must not repeat itself. Constitutional reform cannot remain a political bargaining chip.Candidates must treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves — not just as a gesture for votes but as a foundational commitment to break the cycle of political turmoil. Voters, too, must demand sincerity. Ending the spiral of presidential misfortune and institutional instability requires more than slogans. It demands structural change, led by leaders with both resolve and vision.더불어민주당 이재명 후보가 어제(18일) 대통령 4년 연임제와 결선투표제 도입을 담은 개헌 방안을 내놨다. 국무총리나 검찰·경찰 같은 권력기관장을 임명할 때 국회의 추천이나 동의를 받도록 하는 등 대통령의 권력을 분산하는 내용을 담았다. 내년 지방선거 혹은 2028년 총선 때 국민투표에 부치자고 했다. 12·3 비상계엄 사태 이후 헌법 개정이 절실해진 상황에서 대선주자 중 유일하게 개헌에 미온적인 태도를 보여 온 이 후보가 개헌 구상을 밝힘에 따라 논의가 활발해지게 됐다. 여론조사 지지율 1위를 달려온 이 후보가 대통령 권력 분산 개헌안을 내놓은 것은 바람직하다고 평가할 만하다.이에 대응해 국민의힘 김문수 후보도 대통령 중임제와 불소추특권 폐지 등을 담은 개헌안을 발표했다. 특히 대선과 총선 주기를 일치시키기 위해 차기 대통령 임기를 3년으로 단축할 것을 제안했다. 후보들이 개헌을 약속해도 새 정부 출범 즉시 국회에서 개헌 특위를 구성해 논의를 진척해야만 실현이 가능하다. 38년 만의 헌법 개정인 만큼 새로운 시대적 가치를 담기 위한 정치권의 치열한 논쟁이 불가피하다.1987년 개헌 이후 38년간 유지해 온 현 6공화국 체제는 대통령 직선제 정착 등 우리나라 민주주의 발전에 많은 기여를 해왔다. 그러나 급변하는 사회의 요구를 소화해내지 못하면서 오히려 민주주의에 역행하는 결과로 이어졌다. 절제된 권한을 행사해야 할 대통령은 승자독식의 권력 구조에 취해 야당과 극한 대립을 불사하는 행태가 반복됐다. 의회 권력 역시 대화와 타협의 지혜를 발휘하기는커녕 상대방 공격에만 몰두했다. 더불어민주당의 정부 인사 탄핵 남발과 윤석열 전 대통령의 비상계엄 선포는 6공화국 체제가 더는 유지하기 어려운 한계에 다다랐음을 보여줬다. 이번 조기 대선을 앞두고 각 후보들이 경쟁적으로 새 권력 구조를 제안하는 것도 이런 이유에서다.개헌은 차기 정부에서 절실한 과제다. 87년 이후 8명의 대통령 중 4명이 구속됐고 1명은 스스로 목숨을 끊었다. 국회가 탄핵소추한 대통령이 3명이고 그중 2명은 헌법재판관 전원일치 의견으로 파면당했다. 지난달 뇌물수수 혐의로 재판에 넘겨진 문재인 전 대통령까지 노무현 전 대통령 이후 고초를 겪지 않은 대통령이 단 한 명도 없다. 많은 전문가가 전직 대통령 불행의 원인을 권력 구조의 모순에서 찾는다.개헌 공약은 실천이 더 어렵다. 문 전 대통령도 개헌을 대선 공약으로 내걸었고 취임 직후 개헌 드라이브를 걸었으나 국회에서 제동을 걸자 흐지부지됐다. 이번에도 후보들이 정략적 접근으로 공약을 발표했다가 막상 대선이 끝난 뒤엔 꽁무니를 빼는 일을 반복해선 안 된다. 국민도 불행해지고 대통령도 궁지에 몰리는 악순환을 이제는 끊어내야 한다.