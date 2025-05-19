뉴어크 공항, 관제사 14명이 근무해야 할 시간에 3명 배치
Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:00
Newark Airport Had 3 Controllers on Duty When the Goal Is 14
As few as three air traffic controllers were scheduled to work Monday evening at the facility guiding planes to and from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration said, far fewer than the target of 14 controllers for most of those hours.
The staffing crisis added strain to an already troubled aviation system, with flights to Newark delayed by as much as seven hours Monday.
The FAA said in a statement to The New York Times that it had at least three controllers scheduled every hour Monday evening at a Philadelphia facility that manages Newark’s air traffic. But four people familiar with problems at the airport said that the number of fully certified controllers on duty was at times one or two.
Staffing shortages affected flights at the airport for much of the day, forcing the FAA to hold up incoming flights from taking off. The delays primarily affected flights coming to Newark from the contiguous United States and parts of Canada, and lasted an average of more than an hour and 40 minutes and up to almost seven hours, according to an online FAA advisory.
Monday’s delays were the latest in a string of setbacks for Newark, one of the nation’s busiest airports and a large hub for United Airlines. On Friday, the air traffic control facility in Philadelphia that guides planes at the airport had a brief radar outage. A similar outage late last month had left controllers unable to communicate with pilots for about 30 seconds.
That outage, on the afternoon of April 28, had followed months of glitches and other problems that have rattled the controllers who manage the Newark airspace.
On Monday, during the shift that typically runs from 3 to 10 p.m., the group that manages Newark air traffic from Philadelphia was operating with one or two fully certified controllers, four of the people said. The target for that period is 14 controllers, according to an agreement between the controllers union and air traffic control officials.
“We plan for staffing with traffic management initiatives to ensure safety is never compromised. Tonight, at least three controllers are scheduled for each hour at Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which directs aircraft in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport,” the agency said, referring to the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/12/business/newark-airport-delays-staffing-shortage.html
뉴어크 공항, 관제사 14명이 근무해야 할 시간에 3명 배치
미국 뉴저지주 뉴어크 리버티 국제공항 항공기 운항을 관리하는 관제 시설에 월요일(5월 12일) 저녁 항공 관제사가 단 3명 배치된 것으로 확인됐다. 이는 대부분의 시간대에 요구되는 관제사 14명에 한참 못 미치는 수치라고 연방항공청(FAA)이 밝혔다.
심각한 인력난은 이미 문제가 많은 미국 항공 시스템에 부담을 더욱 가중시켰다. 이날 뉴어크행 항공편은 최대 7시간까지 지연됐다.
FAA는 필라델피아에 있는 뉴어크 관제 시설에 월요일 저녁 시간대에 관제사가 최소 3명이 배치돼 있었다고 뉴욕타임스에 밝혔다. 하지만 이 상황에 정통한 관계자 4명은 실제로는 완전한 자격을 보유한 관제사가 1~2명이었던 시간대도 있었다고 전했다.
이날 공항 전반에 걸쳐 인력 부족 사태가 지속되면서 FAA는 뉴어크로 향하는 항공편의 출발을 늦추는 조치를 취해야 했다. FAA 공지에 따르면, 이로 인해 미국 본토와 캐나다 일부 지역에서 뉴어크로 가는 항공편이 평균 1시간 40분 이상, 최대 7시간 가까이 지연됐다.
이 같은 지연은 미국에서 가장 붐비는 공항 중 하나로 유나이티드 항공의 주요 허브이기도 한 뉴어크 공항이 최근 겪고 있는 연쇄적인 차질의 연장선에 있다. 앞서 지난 금요일에는 뉴어크 공항을 관제하는 필라델피아 관제소에서 레이더 장애가 발생했다. 지난달 말에도 비슷한 문제가 발생해 약 30초 간 관제소와 항공기 조종사가 교신할 수 없었던 일이 있었다.
4월 28일 오후 발생한 장애는 수 개월 간 이어진 기술적 결함과 기타 문제들에 뒤이은 것으로, 뉴어크 상공을 담당하는 관제사들의 불안을 키우는 계기가 됐다.
관계자 4명에 따르면, 월요일 오후 3시부터 10시까지 필라델피아 관제소에서 뉴어크 항공기를 담당한 인원은 완전한 자격을 갖춘 관제사 1명 또는 2명 뿐이었다. 관제사 노조와 FAA 간의 합의에 따른 이 시간대 목표 근무 인원은 14명이다.
FAA는 “우리는 안전이 절대 저해되지 않도록 교통관리 계획에 따라 인력을 배치하는 계획을 세웠다”며 “오늘 밤 뉴어크 리버티 국제공항의 항공기 이착륙을 관리하는 필라델피아 TRACON C구역에는 매 시간 최소 관제사 3명이 배정돼 있다”고 설명했다.
WRITTEN BY NIRAJ CHOKSHI, KATE KELLY, EMILY STEEL AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)