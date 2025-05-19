 EXO member Baekhyun releases new EP with lead track 'Elevator'
EXO member Baekhyun releases new EP with lead track 'Elevator'

Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:41
A concept image for Baekhyun's fifth EP, ″Essence of Reverie″ [INB100]

Who knew that an elevator could be a metaphor for romance?
 
Singer Baekhyun, member of EXO, likens elevators to a loved one’s heart, through the pop R&B song aptly titled “Elevator,” the lead track for his fifth solo EP, “Essence of Reverie.”
 

A concept image for Baekhyun's fifth EP, ″Essence of Reverie″ [INB100]

The EP is set to be released on Monday.
 
In a written interview provided by his agency INB100, Baekhyun said the album has helped him “upgrade himself.”
 
“I’m always contemplating musically, and through this album I’m determined that I can always adapt to new things as an artist for my fans,” he said.
 
“Elevator” was chosen as the lead track because it could amplify Baekhyun’s “boyish charm,” the 33-year-old singer said.
 
Before “Essence of Reverie,” Baekhyun prereleased one of its songs, “Chocolate,” on Thursday. He liked the song so much that he wanted to promote it as much as the lead track.
 
A concept image for Baekhyun's fifth EP, ″Essence of Reverie″ [INB100]

Baekhyun also revealed a stuffed animal character for the album, named Kkuru Jam.
 
“This album is themed after dreams and fantasies that I wanted everyone who loves me to always have a good night’s sleep,” he said. “The character is designed as a neck pillow.”
 
Baekhyun participated in producing all seven songs on the EP, but he says that the track “Black Dreams” is most memorable to him, as it is based on what he frequently tells fans.
 
“I always tell them to ‘have a black dream,’ which means to fall into a deep, dreamless sleep,” he said.
 
“I think I could sum this album into the word, ‘love,’” he continued. “I want to return the love I’ve received from my fans and hope that I’m always in their memories.”
 
Baekhyun is set to embark on his first solo world tour next month, titled “Reverie,” starting at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on June 7 and 8.
 
A concept image for Baekhyun's fifth EP, ″Essence of Reverie″ [INB100]

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
