G-Dragon to take digital art exhibition overseas, starting in Shanghai
Published: 19 May. 2025, 13:19
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
G-Dragon will take his immersive digital art exhibition “Übermensch,” which accompanies his third full-length album, overseas starting in late May with a stop in Shanghai, China.
Titled "G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch," the exhibition will first open at Taikoo Li Qiantan, a shopping complex in Shanghai, China, from May 30 through June 22, according to organizer Creative Mut and the singer's agency, Galaxy Corporation, on Monday. New dates and venues in other countries will be announced at a later date, according to Creative Mut.
The opening marks the first time for a K-pop star to hold a media exhibition in the country, according to its organizer, signaling another potential easing of China's restrictions on Korean cultural exports implemented around 2016.
The gallery in Shanghai will span between the first and fourth floors of the shopping center located in the busy Qiantan International Business District.
The media exhibition comprises digital art installations that offer insights into the themes behind G-Dragon's third full-length album, "Übermensch." It first opened at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, in March, featuring floral displays, holograms and augmented-reality performances of the artist and interactive spaces themed around G-Dragon's "Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak)" music video.
A 7-meter (23-foot) daisy installation that greeted visitors in Korea will also be on display at the exhibition in China.
Tickets for "G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch" in Shanghai will be available from 2 p.m. on Sunday at Alipay and Douyin.
G-Dragon is currently on his “Übermensch” world tour. The singer and rapper is set to perform in cities including Bulacan in the Philippines, Osaka in Japan, Macau, Hong Kong, Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok and Sydney in Australia, with further dates and locations to be announced later.
His exhibition in China marks another potential thaw of Beijing's tacit ban on Korea's entertainment industry. The ban is widely interpreted as retaliation for Seoul's deployment of the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, missile defense system.
In April, Korean hip-hop trio Homies held a concert in Wuhan and singer Kim Jae-joong hosted a fan meeting in Chongqing. The Korea Entertainment Producers' Association said its annual Dream Concert, one of Korea's longest-running K-pop events, would open in September in the southernmost province of China, Hainan, sparking hope for a large policy overturn.
However, boy band EPEX's concert in China, originally set to take place on May 31, marking the first time in nine years that a K-pop act was to hold a solo concert in the country, was abruptly canceled "due to issues in the local region."
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)