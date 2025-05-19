Girl group tripleS to hold Seoul, Tokyo concerts in July
Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:59
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group tripleS is set to hold concerts at the Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on July 12 and 13, agency Modhaus said Monday.
Titled “A LIVE 25,” the concert will also take place at the Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo on July 19 and 20.
The concert will promote the group’s latest second full-length album “Assemble25,” which was released on May 12 with the lead track “Are You Alive.”
Eight members of the 24-member group are currently on the “Come True” world tour.
The group, which debuted in 2023, is known for having several subunits, including AAA, KRE, AE, Lovelution, Evolution, NXT, Aria, Glow, VV and Hatchi.
