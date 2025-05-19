 Girl group tripleS to hold Seoul, Tokyo concerts in July
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group tripleS to hold Seoul, Tokyo concerts in July

Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:59
Girl group tripleS performs “Are You Alive” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its second full-length album “Assemble25” on May 12. [YONHAP]

Girl group tripleS performs “Are You Alive” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its second full-length album “Assemble25” on May 12. [YONHAP]

 
Girl group tripleS is set to hold concerts at the Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on July 12 and 13, agency Modhaus said Monday.
 
Titled “A LIVE 25,” the concert will also take place at the Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo on July 19 and 20.
 

Related Article

 
The concert will promote the group’s latest second full-length album “Assemble25,” which was released on May 12 with the lead track “Are You Alive.”
 
Eight members of the 24-member group are currently on the “Come True” world tour.
 
The group, which debuted in 2023, is known for having several subunits, including AAA, KRE, AE, Lovelution, Evolution, NXT, Aria, Glow, VV and Hatchi.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags tripleS concert

More in K-pop

Mamamoo's Solar to release new Chinese EP 'Floating Free'

'Stick with me forever': EXO’s Kai delivers on years of waiting with emotional solo concert

P1Harmony to kick off third global tour with shows in Seoul in August

G-Dragon to take digital art exhibition overseas, starting in Shanghai

Girl group tripleS to hold Seoul, Tokyo concerts in July

Related Stories

tripleS subunit Visionary Vision fights against social stigmas with new album 'Performante'

Eight members of tripleS to embark on North American tour

tripleS subunit LOVElution makes 'Muhan' debut

tripleS hopes second album will help fans through 'unstable and uncertain times'

Discord officially authorizes Artms, tripleS's servers

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)