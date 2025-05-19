 Kiss of Life to return with fourth EP '224' on June 9
Published: 19 May. 2025, 12:17
Stills from Kiss of Life's teaser video for upcoming EP ″224″ [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Kiss of Life is set to release its fourth EP “224” on June 9, S2 Entertainment said Monday.
 
A teaser video of the four members was posted to the group’s social media channels the same day, which featured words such as “SKIP,” “LIPS” and “KISS.”
 

The agency did not specify further details.
 
The quartet, comprised of Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul, is in the middle of its ongoing “Kiss Road” world tour. The group released the digital EP “Kiss Road” earlier this month.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
