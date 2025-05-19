K-pop rockers DAY6 wrap up 'Forever Young' tour at KSPO Dome
Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:28
- YOON SO-YEON
It took K-pop rock band DAY6 10 years to make it to the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, but when it did, it made sure to do it right.
DAY6, K-pop’s unique rock band righteously titled the one and only, closed the curtains to its “Forever Young” world tour with six finale concerts at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul that took place from May 9 to 11 and last Friday to Sunday. Across the six performances, the band welcomed a total of 96,000 audience members in total by filling the dome with 16,000 fans each day of the show — the largest number accommodated in the venue by any act yet.
The phenomenal number was possible thanks to the minimal space that the band’s iconic 360-degrees stage set up in the center of the venue instead of the wide horizontal stage format that K-pop acts typically opt for, which was again, only possible because DAY6 is a rock band whose members don’t need to move around the stage to dance but whose musical instruments actually need to stay in one place.
The 360-degree setting meant more than just a rich view of the four members. The layout — where the circular stage was set in the middle of the dome for the audience to look downward to, the large digital screens hanging from the ceiling above the stage to a closer look at members’ faces and the opposite side of the hall visible in between — created a mesmerizing continuum of lights stemming from the lasers and lightsticks that altogether resembled a glittering sea of stars.
The audiovisual extravaganza overwhelmed from the very first song “Best Part” (2019) when the surround-view light from the fans, spotlights and screen came together with the iconic euphoric catharsis of DAY6 to make people feel more than just sitting at a concert but like being a part of a coming-of-age music film as the band powered through its best of hits including “Time of Our Life” (2019), “Happy” (2024), “The Power of Love” (2024), “Zombie” (2020) and “Welcome to the Show” (2024).
The rich use of confetti and fireworks also helped to turn up the mood inside the dome as the band rocked a total of 33 songs through four full hours without the so-called “VCR breaks” for K-pop acts that bands take for the members to change dresses and take rests. Even when the members talked to the audience in between some performances, they frequently and quickly started singing live whenever one member mentioned a song or fans started chanting in request for a performance.
“Wow, guys, you need to calm down. How are you planning on keeping up this pace?” Sungjin said, apparently stunned by heart-pounding roar coming from the record number of audience filling up the hall on Sunday.
“But I’ve heard people tell me that whenever they come to a DAY6 show, they’re not just overwhelmed by our performance but also by how energetic and passionate our fans are,” he continued. “It just goes to prove that our concert is not made by just us but with you guys altogether.”
Throughout the show, the stage turned ever so slowly both clockwise and anticlockwise so that the audience could get a look at all of the members from all angles — Wonpil on keyboard, Sungjin on guitar and Young K on bass. Drummer Dowoon was the only one placed on the top stage to be on full-view all the time, making up for the relatively smaller part he has in the vocal delivery of the band’s music, thus meaning less of his face is shown in close-up on the main screen.
Nearing the end of the 240-minute party, members started breaking into tears while sharing their thoughts on the 9-month-long “Forever Young” tour that first began last September, as well as expressing their gratitude toward the band’s dedicated fan club, My Day.
“One thing that we inevitably end up thinking about as artists is what if one day, people just want less of us?” Young K said. “But it’s like with every concert, My Day has told us that we shouldn’t be worrying about silly things and instead use the time to make music. We realize that as we grow older, our concerts could get smaller. But even if they do in the future, it might not be so bad, because as long as we can keep on meeting with you, My Day, then it means that we’re still singing for you. Thank you for letting me see this.”
“This has been such a wonderful, precious and challenging tour for us,” Wonpil said. “We all get hurt here and there in our lives, but truly and deeply, I hope the world is kinder to you and you get hurt less. I wish every single one of you here happiness.”
“I feel relieved and sad that the tour’s over, but we’ll meet again soon, right?” Dowoon said. “I went to Coldplay’s concert [last month] and I cried for an entire hour because of this indescribable sense of catharsis. I hope that our concert was the Coldplay concert to at least some of you here. We’ll always try to make our concerts as good as we can and we hope you’re there to witness it.”
