 Mamamoo's Solar to release new Chinese EP 'Floating Free'
Published: 19 May. 2025, 14:54
Solar of girl group Mamamoo [RBW]

Solar of girl group Mamamoo will release a new Chinese EP “Floating Free,” on June 11, her agency RBW announced Monday.
 
“Solar will be spurring her first overseas activities with ‘Floating Free,’” said RBW through a press release.
 

A teaser poster for the EP was uploaded to Solar’s official social media at 1 p.m. on Monday.
 
The image shows a phone screen with a world map, where a music note symbol connects Seoul and Taipei — hinting at her upcoming regional focus and sparking curiosity among fans.
 
Solar has recently expanded her reach beyond music, appearing in musicals and online variety programs, while continuing to establish her solo identity. In April, she dropped her second EP “Want.”
 
A poster for Solar of Mamamoo's upcoming Chinese single, “Floating Free″ [RBW]

“Floating Free” will be available on major streaming platforms starting June 11 at 1 a.m.
 
Solar debuted as a member of the girl group Mamamoo in 2014. She launched her solo career with her first EP, “Spit it Out,” in 2020. Her last solo concert, “Colours,” took place in Seoul in May last year.  

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
