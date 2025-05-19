 NCT's Doyoung to put out 2nd solo album 'Soar' on June 9
Published: 19 May. 2025, 11:44
Teaser image for Doyoung's second solo album ″Soar″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

NCT’s Doyoung is set to release his second solo album “Soar” on June 9, SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The album consists of 10 songs. The names of the tracks have not yet been revealed.
 

Doyoung hopes that the album will console and resonate with anyone who has a dream, in the same way the singer drew strength from music as well, according to SM Entertainment.
 
Doyoung released his first solo album “Youth” in April 2024 with the lead track, “Little Light.” He is also set to perform at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul from June 13 to 15 as part of the second Asian tour “Doors.”
 
Doyoung debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT U. He is also a member of the band’s other subunits, NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung.  

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
