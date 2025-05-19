 P1Harmony to kick off third global tour with shows in Seoul in August
P1Harmony to kick off third global tour with shows in Seoul in August

Published: 19 May. 2025, 14:27
Boy band P1Harmony [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

P1Harmony will kick off a new global tour spanning the Asia Pacific and North America with two concerts in Seoul in August, the boy band’s agency, FNC Entertainment, said Monday.
 
Titled “P1ustage H : MOST WANTED,” it is the boy band's third global tour. The announcement comes less than six months after the group concluded its second “P1ustage H: UTOP1A” world tour in January.
 

Related Article

P1Harmony will start the tour with two concerts in Seoul on Aug. 9 and 10 before heading over to Sydney, Singapore, Kaohsiung, Macau and Yokohama.
 
P1Harmony will embark on its third world tour in August. [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

The band will then fly to North America and perform in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 27. The K-pop singers will perform at a total of eight cities in Canada and the United States, finishing with a concert in Oakland, California, on Oct. 21.
 
P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the EP “Disharmony: Stand Out.” It has six members: Jongseob, Theo, Soul, Jiung, Intak and Keeho.
 
The band released songs like “Siren” (2020), “Back Down” (2022), “Jump” (2023) and “Killin’ It” (2024).
 
The band released its eighth EP, “DUH!” on May 8. Special-themed cafes celebrating the EP’s release are currently open in Korea, Japan and Chile through Thursday.
 
The band is set to perform at CJ ENM’s KCON LA 2025 on Aug. 1.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags P1Harmony FNC Entertainment tour

P1Harmony to kick off third global tour with shows in Seoul in August

