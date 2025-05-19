Riize performs 'Fly Up' from new album 'Odyssey' — in pictures

Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize held a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on Monday to celebrate the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.”
The six-member group — Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton — performed the lead track, “Fly Up,” and introduced the album to the media.
“Odyssey” comes 11 months after the release of the group’s first EP, “Riizing,” which dropped last June, and it includes 10 tracks.
Riize is also preparing for an Asian solo tour that will begin with three performances in Seoul from July 4 to 6, followed by stops in Hyogo Prefecture; Hong Kong; Saitama, Japan; Hiroshima; Kuala Lumpur; Fukuoka; Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo; and Bangkok, Thailand. The tour will continue into 2026 with performances in Jakarta, Indonesia; Manila, the Philippines; Singapore; and Macau.
Additional dates are expected to be announced later.
“With the release of this album, the number of tracks has increased, so I hope we can have a lot of fun with Briize all around the world,” Shotaro told reporters, referring to the band's fandom name. “Just like the title of our tour, 'Riizing Loud,' I hope we can create a lively space of our own together with Briize everywhere.”
“Odyssey” was released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the press event, where Riize posed for photos and answered questions.
Boy band Riize poses for photos during a showcase on May 19 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize’s Wonbin during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize’s Shotaro during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize’s Sohee during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize’s Sungchan during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize’s Eunseok during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize’s Anton during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Riize’s Wonbin and Shotaro perform “Fly Up” choreography during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Leeteuk of Super Junior hosts the event. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase on May 19 at Blue Square in central Seoul for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
