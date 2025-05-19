'Stick with me forever': EXO’s Kai delivers on years of waiting with emotional solo concert

Mamamoo's Solar to release new Chinese EP 'Floating Free'

Riize set to soar with first full-length album 'Odyssey'

K-pop rockers DAY6 wrap up 'Forever Young' tour at KSPO Dome

Riize performs 'Fly Up' from new album 'Odyssey' — in pictures

Related Stories

Riize to have 'Lucky' Japanese debut on Sept. 5

Boy band Riize to release first full-length album in May

Seunghan to return to Riize in November, according to SM Entertainment

K-pop boy band Riize to open pop-up stores in Seoul, Tokyo

Riize invites fans to feel the 'Boom Boom Bass' in its first EP