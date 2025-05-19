 Riize set to soar with first full-length album 'Odyssey'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Riize set to soar with first full-length album 'Odyssey'

Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:01
The boy band Riize poses for a photo during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The boy band Riize poses for a photo during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Riize has taken off in full swing, with its trajectory now clearer than ever with its first full-length album “Odyssey” — which the members believe will serve as a defining moment in the boy band’s musical journey onward.
 
“If someone asks what kind of team Riize is, I’d say this album alone will suffice as an answer,” member Wonbin said with confidence on Monday, during a press showcase held at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in central Seoul, ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m. that day.
 
“As this album tells the story of our journey so far, I think listeners will be able to feel our growth through each track,” said Sohee.
 

Related Article

 
The boy band Riize poses for a photo during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The boy band Riize poses for a photo during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The boy band Riize poses for a photo during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

The boy band Riize poses for a photo during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
“Odyssey” marks the six-member group’s first release since June last year, and the first full-length album, coming in nearly two years after its debut in September 2023.
 
The title of the album underscores its significance in defining Riize’s identity, as the rookie group’s overarching theme in its overall concept has been defined by its agency, SM Entertainment, as “Realtime Odyssey,” referring to a narrative of personal and musical growth of members unfolding in real time.
 
The lead track, “Fly Up,” continues Riize’s signature musical theme of so-called emotional pop, this time with a rock 'n' roll twist. Its opening hook and chorus — marked by choir chants of “Fly Up,” — give a refreshing jolt that instantly grabs listeners’ attention.
 
Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Filmed under the vivid, sunny skies of Los Angeles, the music video captures the members — Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton — dancing and singing with youthful energy.
 
“It felt like we were the main characters in a teen movie,” said Sohee.
 
The album features 10 songs: the lead track “Fly Up,” “Odyssey,” “Bag Bad Back,” “Ember to Solar,” “Show Me Love,” “Passage,” “Midnight Mirage,” “The End of the Day,” “Inside My Love,” and “Another Life.”
 
Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
True to the group’s confidence behind the upcoming album, promotion for “Odyssey” has been in full steam, with a 40-minute cinematic film featuring videos for all 10 tracks unveiled online on May 14 for fans — drumming up anticipation to the fullest.
 
Shotaro described Riize’s identity as “a team that continues to challenge ourselves, as captured in the group name Riize, meaning 'rise and realize.’
 
"We tried to deliver a diverse range of genres for this album, such as rock 'n' roll, hip-hop and ballads,” the singer said, adding that he wished to continue showing new sides of the group.
 
Following the release, Riize will go on an Asia tour starting July, titled “Riizing Loud.”
 
The tour kicks off in Seoul with a three-day run from July 4 to 6 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, southern Seoul, followed by stops in Hyogo in Japan, Hong Kong, Saitama and Hiroshima in Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka in Japan, Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Jakarta in Indonesia, Manila, Singapore and Macau.
 
Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Riize performs lead track “Fly Up” during a showcase at the Blue Square in central Seoul on May 19 for the release of its first full-length album, “Odyssey.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Boy band Riize's upcoming tour poster [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Riize's upcoming tour poster [SM ENTERTAINMENT]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea K-pop Riize SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

Riize performs 'Fly Up' from new album 'Odyssey' — in pictures

K-pop rockers DAY6 wrap up 'Forever Young' tour at KSPO Dome

Riize set to soar with first full-length album 'Odyssey'

Mamamoo's Solar to release new Chinese EP 'Floating Free'

'Stick with me forever': EXO’s Kai delivers on years of waiting with emotional solo concert

Related Stories

Riize to have 'Lucky' Japanese debut on Sept. 5

Boy band Riize to release first full-length album in May

Seunghan to return to Riize in November, according to SM Entertainment

K-pop boy band Riize to open pop-up stores in Seoul, Tokyo

Riize invites fans to feel the 'Boom Boom Bass' in its first EP
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)