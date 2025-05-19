Riize set to soar with first full-length album 'Odyssey'
Published: 19 May. 2025, 16:01
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
Riize has taken off in full swing, with its trajectory now clearer than ever with its first full-length album “Odyssey” — which the members believe will serve as a defining moment in the boy band’s musical journey onward.
“If someone asks what kind of team Riize is, I’d say this album alone will suffice as an answer,” member Wonbin said with confidence on Monday, during a press showcase held at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in central Seoul, ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m. that day.
“As this album tells the story of our journey so far, I think listeners will be able to feel our growth through each track,” said Sohee.
“Odyssey” marks the six-member group’s first release since June last year, and the first full-length album, coming in nearly two years after its debut in September 2023.
The title of the album underscores its significance in defining Riize’s identity, as the rookie group’s overarching theme in its overall concept has been defined by its agency, SM Entertainment, as “Realtime Odyssey,” referring to a narrative of personal and musical growth of members unfolding in real time.
The lead track, “Fly Up,” continues Riize’s signature musical theme of so-called emotional pop, this time with a rock 'n' roll twist. Its opening hook and chorus — marked by choir chants of “Fly Up,” — give a refreshing jolt that instantly grabs listeners’ attention.
Filmed under the vivid, sunny skies of Los Angeles, the music video captures the members — Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton — dancing and singing with youthful energy.
“It felt like we were the main characters in a teen movie,” said Sohee.
The album features 10 songs: the lead track “Fly Up,” “Odyssey,” “Bag Bad Back,” “Ember to Solar,” “Show Me Love,” “Passage,” “Midnight Mirage,” “The End of the Day,” “Inside My Love,” and “Another Life.”
True to the group’s confidence behind the upcoming album, promotion for “Odyssey” has been in full steam, with a 40-minute cinematic film featuring videos for all 10 tracks unveiled online on May 14 for fans — drumming up anticipation to the fullest.
Shotaro described Riize’s identity as “a team that continues to challenge ourselves, as captured in the group name Riize, meaning 'rise and realize.’
"We tried to deliver a diverse range of genres for this album, such as rock 'n' roll, hip-hop and ballads,” the singer said, adding that he wished to continue showing new sides of the group.
Following the release, Riize will go on an Asia tour starting July, titled “Riizing Loud.”
The tour kicks off in Seoul with a three-day run from July 4 to 6 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, southern Seoul, followed by stops in Hyogo in Japan, Hong Kong, Saitama and Hiroshima in Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka in Japan, Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Jakarta in Indonesia, Manila, Singapore and Macau.
